अब कभी फुल नहीं होगी स्मार्टफोन की स्टोरेज, Google ने किया बड़ा खेल; अब बिना टेंशन के कुछ भी करें डाउनलोड
Google Auto Archive Feature: गूगल ने ऑटो आर्काइव फीचर (Google Auto Archive Feature) को शुरू किया है जिसकी सहायता से आप स्टोरेज भर जाने पर भी नए ऐप्स को आसानी से इंस्टॉल कर सकते हैं. गूगल ऑटो आर्काइव फीचर खुद ही इस काम को संपादित करेगा. इसके साथ ही, इंस्टॉल किए जाने पर फीचर छोटे होने वाले ऐप्स को आपको क्लाउड आइकॉन के साथ दिखाएगा.

Google Auto Archive Feature: गूगल (Google) की मदद से अब आप अपने मोबाइल में स्टोरेज भर जाने के बाद भी किसी एप्लिकेशन को इंस्टॉल करने में सक्षम होंगे. गूगल नए फीचर्स को यूजर्स की आवश्यकताओं के अनुसार लाता रहता है. हाल ही में गूगल ने ऑटो आर्काइव फीचर (Google Auto Archive Feature) को शुरू किया है जिसकी सहायता से आप स्टोरेज भर जाने पर भी नए ऐप्स को आसानी से इंस्टॉल कर सकते हैं.

