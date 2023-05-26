Google ने Ban किया इस पॉपुलर Recording App को, आपने डाउनलोड तो नहीं किया? तुरंत करें Uninstall
Google ने Ban किया इस पॉपुलर Recording App को, आपने डाउनलोड तो नहीं किया? तुरंत करें Uninstall

ESET, एक ऐसा नाम जिसे हम अधिकांश लोग एंटीवायरस सॉफ़्टवेयर के रूप में जानते हैं, हाल ही में अपने परीक्षणों के दौरान एक चिंताजनक खोज की है. उनके अनुसार, Google Play Store पर उपलब्ध iRecorder Screen Recorder नामक ऐप हर 15 मिनट में ऑडियो रिकॉर्ड करता है और इसे ऐप डेवलपर को भेजता है.

Google ने Ban किया इस पॉपुलर Recording App को, आपने डाउनलोड तो नहीं किया? तुरंत करें Uninstall

Google Play Store और App Store पर यूजर्स को कई बेहतरीन सुविधाएं मिलती हैं और डेवलपर्स को आय अर्जित करने के लिए एक बढ़िया मंच प्रदान करते हैं. हालांकि इसमें जोखिम बढ़ते जा रहे हैं. हाल ही की एक घटना ने इस चिंता को उजागर किया, जब Google Play Store पर एक वैध ऐप दुर्भावनापूर्ण हो गया, जो हर 15 मिनट में गुप्त रूप से माइक्रोफोन रिकॉर्डिंग भेज रहा था. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

