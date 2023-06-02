हाथ बन जाएगा Smartphone! स्क्रीन नहीं हथेली से ही लगेगा कॉल; पहली तस्वीर ने मचाई सनसनी
topStories1hindi1721238
Hindi Newsटेक

हाथ बन जाएगा Smartphone! स्क्रीन नहीं हथेली से ही लगेगा कॉल; पहली तस्वीर ने मचाई सनसनी

सोशल मीडिया पर इस तस्वीर ने तहलका मचा रखा है. यह कब लॉन्च होगा और नाम क्या होगा... इसके बारे में कुछ नहीं पता है. लेकिन कंपनी को 100 मिलियन डॉलर की फंडिंग मिल गई है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Trending Photos

हाथ बन जाएगा Smartphone! स्क्रीन नहीं हथेली से ही लगेगा कॉल; पहली तस्वीर ने मचाई सनसनी

साल दर साल स्मार्टफोन की दुनिया बदल रही है. एक समय था जब कीपैड वाले फोन्स आते थे. उसके बाद स्मार्टफोन का जमाना आया. अब फ्लिप और फोल्ड फोन का जमाना आ गया है. आने वाले समय में क्या होगा इसको लेकर कोई अंदाजा नहीं है. एक पोस्ट सामने आया है, जहां बताया गया है कि फ्यूचर में फोन कैसे होने वाले हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर इस तस्वीर ने तहलका मचा रखा है. यह कब लॉन्च होगा और नाम क्या होगा... इसके बारे में कुछ नहीं पता है. लेकिन कंपनी को 100 मिलियन डॉलर की फंडिंग मिल गई है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग