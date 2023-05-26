Hitachi 1.5 Ton Split AC मिल रहा आधी कीमत पर! ऑर्डर करने के लिए लगी ग्राहकों की लाइन
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Split AC को काफी पसंद किया जाता है. इस एसी के कई खासियतें हैं जो इसे अन्य से अलग बनाती हैं. आइए बताते हैं इसे कम कीमत में कैसे खरीदा जा सकता है...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Split AC काफी पॉपुलर है. इसको भारत में खूब पसंद किया जाता है. हिताची और वोल्टाज के बीच इस सीजन में जंग लगी रहती है. लेकिन हिताची के डेढ़ टन के स्प्लिट एसी को काफी पसंद किया जाता है. इस एसी के कई खासियतें हैं जो इसे अन्य से अलग बनाती हैं. आज हम इस एसी की विशेषताओं के साथ-साथ इस पर उपलब्ध डिस्काउंट के बारे में भी बात करेंगे. आइए बताते हैं इसे कम कीमत में कैसे खरीदा जा सकता है...

