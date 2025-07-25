इस AI Trending Video ने इंटरनेट पर मचा डाला तहलका! जानिए कैसे आप भी बना सकते हैं चुटकी बजाकर
इस AI Trending Video ने इंटरनेट पर मचा डाला तहलका! जानिए कैसे आप भी बना सकते हैं चुटकी बजाकर

Google Gemini Veo 3 video generation: AI Trending Video बनाने के लिए आपको जेमिनी ओपन करना होगा. उसके बाद नीचे आपको वीडियो का बटन दिखेगा. उस पर क्लिक करने के बाद आपको प्रॉम्प्ट डालना होगा. 

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
How to make AI trending video: AI जैसे ही आया है, सोशल मीडिया पर AI Videos की बाढ़ आ गई है. हर कोई फोटो को वीडियो में या फिर एआई से वीडियो जनरेट करा रहे हैं. अब तो यह इतना पॉपुलर हो गया है कि छोटे दुकानदार भी एआई वीडियो से इंस्टाग्राम पर दबाकर प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं. आज कल इसका ट्रेंड काफी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है. अब सवाल उठता है कि इस वीडियो को कैसे बनवाया जा रहा है. अगर आप बनवाना चाहते हैं तो क्या करना पड़ेगा? आइए बताते हैं आपको...

कहां से बनेगा AI Trending Video?
AI Trending Video को बनाने के लिए आपको कई एआई ऐप मिल जाएंगे. लेकिन गूगल जेमिनी आपको HD में और अच्छा बनाकर देगा. लेकिन हर कोई इसको नहीं बना पाएगा. बता दें, जिनके पास सब्सक्रिप्शन है वो ही वीडियो जनरेट कर सकेगा. 

कैसे बनेगा AI Trending Video?
AI Trending Video बनाने के लिए आपको जेमिनी ओपन करना होगा. उसके बाद नीचे आपको वीडियो का बटन दिखेगा. उस पर क्लिक करने के बाद आपको प्रॉम्प्ट डालना होगा. मान लीजिए आपको वीडियो बनवाना है, जिसमें बारिश में दो महिलाएं साइकल रिक्शा पर बैठी है और पानी में गिरने के बाद वो कहती हैं कैसे चलाते हो भैया... 

तो आपको यह प्रॉम्प्ट डालना होगा....

A desi cycle rickshaw slowly wades through the flooded street, squeaking with each pedal
stroke. Sitting on the back seat are two heavy-set, middle-aged Indian ladies wearing
brightly colored sarees with plastic chappals. Both look slightly annoyed.
The rickshaw struggles to move through the water. One of the ladies leans forward,
frustrated, and yells:
Lady 1 says loudly: “Bhaiya, jaldi chalo na! Itna slow kyu chala rahe ho?
The other lady nods in agreement, shifting her weight. Just then, as the rickshaw moves
forward, its front wheel dips sharply into an unseen pothole hidden under water.
The rickshaw jerks violently — both ladies scream and tumble out into the puddle. The
fall is sudden, comedic, and realistic — they’re soaked, shocked, and splash back up in
panic.
Then one of them, now fully drenched but determined, stands up and says in anger:
“Jaldi chalo warna zee news ki khabrein nahi padh paungi!”
The line is delivered with urgency, as if nothing else matters more. Both ladies wobble back
onto the rickshaw, brushing off water and fixing their pallu — committed to their sweet
mission.
Background crowd watches in disbelief but doesn’t intervene — just another day in Delhi.

कुछ ही मिनटों में आपको वीडियो मिल जाएगा. यहां से आप उसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर सकते हैं. 

कितने में मिलेगा सब्सक्रिप्शन?
गूगल आपको पहले महीने फ्री देगा. उसके बाद आपको हर महीने ₹1,950 देने होंगे. इस प्लान में आपको VEO 3 का लिमिटेड एक्सेस मिलेगा, जहां से आप वीडियो बना सकते हैं. डीप रिसर्च के लिए प्रीमियम एक्सेस मिलेगा. इस प्लान में आपको AI फिल्म मेकिंग टूल मिलेगा, जिसमें आपको सिनेमैटिक शॉट्स देखने को मिलते हैं. यहां तक की 2TB का स्टोरेज भी मिलता है.

FAQs 

Q1. क्या AI ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो कोई भी बना सकता है?
हां, लेकिन इसके लिए गूगल जेमिनी का सब्सक्रिप्शन जरूरी है.

Q2. AI वीडियो बनाने के लिए किस ऐप का इस्तेमाल करें?
Google Gemini Veo 3 इस समय सबसे पॉपुलर और क्वालिटी टूल है.

Q3. क्या Google Gemini का सब्सक्रिप्शन फ्री है?
पहला महीना फ्री है, उसके बाद ₹1,950/माह का चार्ज लगता है.

Q4. वीडियो बनने में कितना समय लगता है?
अगर आपका प्रॉम्प्ट सही है तो 3–5 मिनट में वीडियो मिल जाता है.

Q5. क्या इसमें हिंदी डायलॉग्स डाले जा सकते हैं?
हां, आप प्रॉम्प्ट में हिंदी संवाद डाल सकते हैं और वो वीडियो में दिखेंगे.

;