iPhone 15 को लॉन्च होने में बचे हैं सिर्फ 2 महीने! जानिए कीमत, फीचर्स और सबकुछ
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro और iPhone Pro Max मॉडल को लेकर कई लीक्स सामने आ गए हैं. प्लस वैरिएंट के बारे में कुछ भी नहीं बताया गया है. लॉन्च से पहले जानते हैं iPhone 15 में क्या फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं और कितनी कीमत हो सकती है...

Apple अपने आईफोन को लॉन्च करने के लिए सितंबर महीना चुनता है. इस साल iPhone 15 सीरीज लॉन्च होने वाली है और पेश होने में दो महीने का समय है. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro और iPhone Pro Max मॉडल को लेकर कई लीक्स सामने आ गए हैं. प्लस वैरिएंट के बारे में कुछ भी नहीं बताया गया है. लॉन्च से पहले जानते हैं iPhone 15 में क्या फीचर्स मिल सकते हैं और कितनी कीमत हो सकती है...

