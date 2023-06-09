सावन में आग लगाने आ रहा iQOO का सबसे धमाकेदार Smartphone! डिजाइन देखकर हो जाएंगे दीवाने
सावन में आग लगाने आ रहा iQOO का सबसे धमाकेदार Smartphone! डिजाइन देखकर हो जाएंगे दीवाने

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G जुलाई 4 पर आधिकारिक होने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है. फोन का डिजाइन काफी स्टाइलिश होगा और इसमें कई धांसू फीचर्स मिलेंगे. आइए जानते हैं iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G के फीचर्स...

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

iQOO भारत में अपना सबसे धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने वाला है, जिसका नाम iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G है. कंपनी ने टीजर जारी कर दिया है. टीजर के जरिए बताया गया है कि फोन कब लॉन्च होगा. डिवाइस जुलाई 4 पर आधिकारिक होने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है. फोन का डिजाइन काफी स्टाइलिश होगा और इसमें कई धांसू फीचर्स मिलेंगे. आइए जानते हैं iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G के फीचर्स...

