Jio ला रहा दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता 5G Smartphone! पहली तस्वीर देखकर लोग भरने लगे आहें
Jio ला रहा दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता 5G Smartphone! पहली तस्वीर देखकर लोग भरने लगे आहें

JioPhone 5G बहुत जल्द लॉन्च होन वाला है. फोन की पहली तस्वीरें सामने आ गई हैं. JioPhone 5G यूनिट एक ट्विटर यूजर द्वारा प्राप्त की गई थी, जिसने न केवल डिवाइस की इमेज शेयर कीं, बल्कि इसकी लॉन्च डेट और कीमत के बारे में कुछ जानकारी भी प्रदान की. 

Jun 23, 2023

Jio ला रहा दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता 5G Smartphone! पहली तस्वीर देखकर लोग भरने लगे आहें

JioPhone 5G Launching Soon: साल की शुरुआत में JioPhone 5G के बारे में बताया गया था. पहले ही फोन के फीचर्स सामने आ चुके हैं. यह फोन भारत का बजट 5जी फोन होगा. अब फोन की पहली तस्वीर सामने आ गई है. JioPhone 5G यूनिट एक ट्विटर यूजर द्वारा प्राप्त की गई थी, जिसने न केवल डिवाइस की इमेज शेयर कीं, बल्कि इसकी लॉन्च डेट और कीमत के बारे में कुछ जानकारी भी प्रदान की. 

