Apple के पीछे हाथ धोकर पड़ा Jio! ये सस्ता डिवाइस कभी चोरी नहीं होने देगा आपका सामान
Reliance Jio ने JioTag को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है. यह एप्पल के एयरटैग (AirTag) का एक सस्ता ऑप्शन है. जिओटैग ब्लूटूथ का उपयोग करके वस्तुओं के ट्रैकिंग में सक्षम है और इसकी कीमत देश में काफी हद तक सस्ती है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Reliance Jio ने एक नया आइटम-ट्रैकिंग गैजेट भारत में लॉन्च किया है, जिसे जिओटैग (JioTag) के नाम से जाना जाता है. इस नए उपकरण का उपयोग करके लोग गलत वस्तुओं की पहचान करने में मदद प्राप्त कर सकते हैं, और यह एप्पल के एयरटैग (AirTag) का एक सस्ता ऑप्शन है. जिओटैग ब्लूटूथ का उपयोग करके वस्तुओं के ट्रैकिंग में सक्षम है और इसकी कीमत देश में काफी हद तक सस्ती है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

