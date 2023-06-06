लिंडा याकारिनो बनीं Twitter की नई CEO, अब करेंगी Elon Musk की इस टेंशन को दूर
लिंडा याकारिनो बनीं Twitter की नई CEO, अब करेंगी Elon Musk की इस टेंशन को दूर

Linda Yaccarino ट्विटर की नई CEO बन चुकी हैं. याकारिनो ने माइक्रो-ब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म पर जो बेनारोच का स्वागत करने से पहले लिंक्डइन पर ट्विटर के सीईओ के रूप में अपना बायो अपडेट किया, जिन्होंने एनबीसी यूनिवर्सल में कार्यकारी उपाध्यक्ष के रूप में उनके साथ काम किया.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

लिंडा याकारिनो बनीं Twitter की नई CEO, अब करेंगी Elon Musk की इस टेंशन को दूर

लिंडा याकारिनो (Linda Yaccarino) ने नए ट्विटर सीईओ के रूप में पदभार संभाला और एलन मस्क को टेस्ला और स्पेसएक्स पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने के लिए मुक्त कर दिया, क्योंकि ट्विटर की अमेरिकी विज्ञापन बिक्री अप्रैल में 59 प्रतिशत गिर गई. एनबीसी यूनिवर्सल में वैश्विक विज्ञापन और साझेदारी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष याकारिनो ने माइक्रो-ब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म पर जो बेनारोच का स्वागत करने से पहले लिंक्डइन पर ट्विटर के सीईओ के रूप में अपना बायो अपडेट किया, जिन्होंने एनबीसी यूनिवर्सल में कार्यकारी उपाध्यक्ष के रूप में उनके साथ काम किया.

