Smartphone Under 15000: आ गया तगड़ी बैटरी और धांसू कैमरे वाला फोन, डिजाइन देखकर झूम उठेंगे आप

Maimang A20 5G एक एंट्री-लेवल 5G फोन है, जो डाइमेंसिटी 700, 5,000mAh की बैटरी और 50-मेगापिक्सल के रियर कैमरा जैसे प्रमुख स्पेक्स से भरा है. आइए जानते हैं Maimang A20 5G की कीमत और फीचर्स...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

5G Smartphones का क्रेज काफी तेजी से बढ़ता जा रहा है. चीन में Maimang A20 5G को पेश कर दिया गया है, जिसकी कीमत 15 हजार रुपये से कम है. Maimang A20 5G एक एंट्री-लेवल 5G फोन है, जो डाइमेंसिटी 700, 5,000mAh की बैटरी और 50-मेगापिक्सल के रियर कैमरा जैसे प्रमुख स्पेक्स से भरा है. इसका डिजाइन भी लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है. आइए जानते हैं Maimang A20 5G की कीमत और फीचर्स...

