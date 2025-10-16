दिवाली पर दिखना है 'स्पेशल'? AI बना रहा 90 के दशक के स्टाइल में फेस्टिव पोर्ट्रेट, जानें कैसे?

Diwali AI Portrait: दिवाली का त्यौहार नजदीक है. ऐसे में घरों से लेकर बाजारों तक हर जगह अलग ही रौनक देखने को मिल रही है. दिवाली पर हर कोई चाहता है वह स्पेशल दिखे. अगर आप भी चाहती हैं कि इस दिवाली आपको लुक सबसे स्पेशल और सबसे खास होतो इसके लिए आप एआई की सहारा ले सकती है. इस बार लोग आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की मदद से 90 के दशक के बॉलीवुड स्टाइल में अपने फेस्टिव पोर्ट्रेट्स बनवा रहे हैं.

यह नया ट्रेंड दीयों, रंगोली और जगमगाती रोशनी के साथ रेट्रो फैशन, नियॉन रंग और क्लासिक हेयरस्टाइल को मिला रहा है. ये AI तस्वीरें लोगों को 90 के दशक की पुरानी यादों को ताजा करने का मौका दे रही हैं.

ये AI-जनरेटेड पोर्ट्रेट्स सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करने या अपनों को डिजिटल तोहफे देने के लिए बेहतरीन ऑप्शन हैं. एक तरफ जहां परिवार दीये जलाकर और मिठाई बांटकर जश्न मनाएगा वहीं AI कलाकारी इसमें एक खास और पर्सनलाइज्ड टच जोड़ देगी. यह दिवाली को न केवल यादगार बल्कि देखने में भी शानदार बना देगा.

AI पोर्ट्रेट्स कैसे बनाएं?

इसके लिए आप गूगल का जेमिनी (Gemini) की मदद ले सकते हैं या फिर किसी दूसरे AI टूल की भी सहायता ले सकते हैं.

इसके बाद लाल, क्रीम या सुनहरे रंग के लहंगे, साड़ी की जानकारी दें

दीये, फुलझड़ी, रंगोली और हल्की आतिशबाजी को प्रॉम्प्ट में शामिल करें. सिनेमैटिक लाइटिंग और घर के आंगन जैसे प्रॉम्ट दें इससे इमेज और खास बनेगी.

ये रहे दिवाली टॉप Prompt

Prompt 1:Realistic Diwali portrait of an elegant woman, wearing a richly embroidered red and cream lehenga with a flowing dupatta, standing in front of an ornate traditional Indian stone entrance gate. She is in the act of decorating the entrance, holding a bouquet of marigold or other festive flowers to adorn the frame, with vibrant colored rangoli on the ground and multiple glowing clay diyas and string lights creating warm, cinematic lighting.

Prompt 2:Generate realistic Bollywood Diwali portrait with elegant woman in red and cream lehenga with golden embroidery, dupatta flowing, holding glowing diya and sparkling firework, standing in balcony with rangoli, lanterns, and smoky fireworks, cinematic lighting.

Prompt 3:Elegant woman in cream and red saree with golden accents, jewelry sparkling, standing in courtyard full of diyas and lanterns, holding glowing diya and, cinematic perspective.

Prompt 5:Woman in regal saree (cream and red with gold accents), jewelry shining, holding diya and sparkler, surrounded by glowing diyas and lanterns, smoky fireworks in background.

Prompt 6:Woman in royal red saree with cream borders and golden zari embroidery, smiling softly, holding diya and sparkler to adorn her diwali rangoli subtle fireworks in the background

Prompt 5:Woman styled in red base lehenga with golden embroidery, flowing dupatta, kada and bangles shining doing diwali puja in home temple.

Prompt 7:Graceful woman in red and cream lehenga choli, dupatta across shoulders making beautiful rangoli.

Prompt 8: Generate realistic depiction of a traditional Diwali 2025 Puja scene. The focus is on a beautifully decorated altar or mandir featuring idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh adorned with fresh flowers (mala). The idols are surrounded by numerous lit clay diyas and small bowls of offerings like modak, fruits, and sweets. The setting is indoors, with a rich, cinematic glow and soft focus to highlight the spiritual atmosphere of the pujan.

Prompt 9:Generate a happy family diwali retro style portrait smiling together relatives exchanging gifts and sweets.

Prompt 10: Create a family visiting relatives home sharing diwali wishes adorn with beautifully decorated homes, lanterns and lights in background.

AI से दीवाली पोर्ट्रेट बनाने के टिप्स:

सबसे पहले अपने मनपसंद आउटफिट चुनें, जैसे-लहंगा, साड़ी या शेरवानी के रंग और एम्ब्रॉयडरी डिटेल्स बताएं.

अब झिलमिलाती ज्वेलरी, बिंदियां, कड़े और डुपट्टा की डिटेल्स दें.

इसके बाद दीये, स्पार्कलर, रंगोली, लालटेन और हल्के पटाखे की डिटेल्स लिखें.

आंगन, बालकनी या घर के मंदिर जैसी जगह और गर्म, सिनेमाई लाइटिंग का जिक्र करें.

मुस्कुराते हुए पो, पूजा करना, रंगोली बनाना या गिफ्ट्स एक्सचेंज.

गोल्डन ग्लो, सॉफ्ट फोकस और फेस्टिव इफेक्ट.

जनरेट और रिव्यू करें – AI से पोर्ट्रेट बनाएं और डीटेल्स चेक करें.

अब इस इमेज को आप सोशल मीडिया, डिजिटल ग्रीटिंग या घर की सजावट के लिए इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं.

