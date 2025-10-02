Dussehra 2025: नहीं ली रावण के साथ फोटो? बस 1 क्लिक में पाएं जलता रावण और पटाखों वाला बैकग्राउंड, अभी डालें ये 5 Prompts

Dussehra 2025: क्या आप भी Dussehra 2025 में अपने फोटोज को त्योहार की रौनक देना चाहते हैं? अब आपको भीड़-भाड़ वाले पंडालों या महंगे फोटोशूट की जरूरत नहीं. Google ने लॉन्च किया है Gemini Nano Banana- एक स्मार्ट AI फोटो एडिटिंग टूल, जिससे आप अपनी नॉर्मल फोटो को खूबसूरत दशहरा थीम में बदल सकते हैं. बस अपनी तस्वीर अपलोड करें, और यह AI आपके फोटो को बना देगा एकदम रियल फेस्टिव मेमोरी – जैसे कि पीछे जलता हुआ रावण, आकाश में रंग-बिरातें पटाखे और पारंपरिक कपड़ों में आप और आपके दोस्त.

क्या है Google Gemini Nano Banana?

Gemini Nano Banana, Google Gemini का एक खास फीचर है जो AI की मदद से आपकी फोटो को एडिट करता है. इसमें आप बस फोटो अपलोड करते हैं, और यह आपकी फोटो को शानदार त्योहारों की तरह बना देता है – जैसे कि दशहरे की रात, पारंपरिक पोशाक, रावण दहन और आतिशबाजी.

5 बेस्ट Gemini AI Prompts जिससे आपकी दशहरा फोटो हो जाएगी वायरल:

Prompt 1: पारंपरिक पोर्ट्रेट के साथ जलता हुआ रावण

Transform the attached photo into a festive Dussehra night scene. Dress the couple in traditional Indian clothes, add a giant burning Ravana effigy in the background, and brighten the sky with fireworks for a realistic effect.

Prompt 2: दोस्तों के साथ धमाकेदार सेलिब्रेशन

Convert a group photo with friends into a Dussehra festival setting. Replace outfits with vibrant kurtas and lehengas, while keeping the faces unchanged. Add a fiery Ravana effigy and glowing firecrackers for a dramatic, festive ambience.

Prompt 3: कपल के लिए रोमांटिक फेस्टिव लुक

Turn a couple’s image into a Dussehra-inspired portrait. Change their attire into traditional wear, place a glowing Ravana effigy behind them, and fill the sky with sparkling fireworks for a romantic, festival-night vibe.

Prompt 4: बच्चों की मस्ती

Recreate a lively outdoor shot with children dressed in kurtas and lehengas, running around and enjoying the night. Place a burning Ravana effigy in the distance with sparkling firecrackers above to capture the joy of the festival.

Prompt 5: ग्रुप फोटोज में एलीगेंट फेस्टिव लुक

Convert the above group photo into a festive scene of a garden party on Dussehra night. Add soft, warm lights to highlight traditional attire, fireworks in the background, and a glowing Ravana effigy for a natural yet elegant look. Everyone is laughing and clapping.

Gemini Nano Banana क्यों है खास?

- कोई फोटोशॉप की जरूरत नहीं

- सिर्फ फोटो अपलोड करो और लुक बदलो

- त्योहार की यादों को बनाओ और भी खास

- सोशल मीडिया के लिए परफेक्ट