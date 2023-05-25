शॉपिंग के बाद बिलिंग के दौरान पूछा जाता है आपसे मोबाइल नंबर? मोदी सरकार ने उठाया बड़ा कदम
topStories1hindi1710044
Hindi Newsटेक

शॉपिंग के बाद बिलिंग के दौरान पूछा जाता है आपसे मोबाइल नंबर? मोदी सरकार ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

जब बिलिंग काउंटर पर बिलिंग कराने जाते हैं तो दुकानदार आपसे कुछ जनरेट करने के लिए आपका मोबाइल नंबर मांगते हैं. सरकार ने अब इसके खिलाफ बात की है, और दुकानदार अब आपको अपना मोबाइल नंबर देने के लिए तंग नहीं करेंगे. इससे कई घोटाले हो रहे थे.

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

Trending Photos

शॉपिंग के बाद बिलिंग के दौरान पूछा जाता है आपसे मोबाइल नंबर? मोदी सरकार ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

महनत से शॉपिंग करने के बाद जब बिलिंग काउंटर पर बिलिंग कराने जाते हैं तो दुकानदार आपसे कुछ जनरेट करने के लिए आपका मोबाइल नंबर मांगते हैं. इससे काफी गुस्सा भी आता है और सभी के सामने मोबाइल नंबर बताने में डर भी लगता है. सरकार ने अब इसके खिलाफ बात की है, और दुकानदार अब आपको अपना मोबाइल नंबर देने के लिए तंग नहीं करेंगे. इससे कई घोटाले हो रहे थे. अपने मोबाइल नंबर का खुलासा करने से यह स्कैमर्स के सामने आ सकता है, जो अक्सर मोबाइल नंबर और वॉट्सएप मैसेज के माध्यम से घोटालों को अंजाम देते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Coal India
Coal India के कर्मचार‍ियों की हो गई मौज, इनके भत्‍तों में होगा 25 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, इन 3 सेलेब्स ने ठुकराया शो का ऑफर