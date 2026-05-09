Mother's Day 2026: इस मदर्स डे अपनी मां को दें खास सरप्राइज! AI की मदद से बनाएं वायरल फैमिली पोर्ट्रेट, जानें प्रोसेस

Then vs Now Mother's Day: समय बदल गया, साल बीत गए, लेकिन आज भी मां का प्यार वैसा ही है. इसी एहसास को खास बनाने के लिए हर साल 10 मई को मदर्स डे मनाया जाता है. मदर्स डे 2026 के करीब आते ही सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म इंस्टाग्राम समेत दूसरे ऐप्स पर एक अनोखा और इमोशनल ट्रेंड धूम मचा रहा है. इस ट्रेंड का नाम है टाइम ट्रैवल या Then vs Now. लोग अपनी 20-25 साल पुरानी तस्वीरों को ChatGPT, जेमिनी और दूसरे AI प्लेटफॉर्म की मदद से आज के दौर में बिलकुल नए अंदाज में जी रहे हैं. यह सिर्फ एक फोटो नहीं, बल्कि यादों का एक खूबसूरत सफर है. अगर आप भी अपनी मां को कोई सरप्राइज देना चाहते हैं, तो टेक्नोलॉजी का यह जादू आपके बहुत काम आने वाला है.

क्या है यह वायरल ट्रेंड?

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे इस ट्रेंड में एक ही फ्रेम के अन्दर दो अलग-अलग समय की झलक दिखाई जाती है. एक तरफ बचपन की धुंधली लेकिन प्यारी यादें होती हैं, तो दूसरी तरफ आज के समय का प्रोफेशनल पोर्ट्रेट. यूजर्स अपनी मां और बहनों के साथ मिलकर पुरानी तस्वीरों को हूबहू रिक्रिएट कर रहे हैं.

इन तस्वीरों में अक्सर सॉफ्ट स्टूडियो लाइटिंग, मैचिंग आउटफिट्स, खूबसूरत मदर्स डे केक और फूलों का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है. इंस्टाग्राम रील्स और स्टोरीज पर लोग इसे इस साल का सबसे होलसम यानी दिल छू लेने वाला ट्रेंड बता रहे हैं.

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2000 और 2026 की जुगलबंदी

इंटरनेट की दुनिया पर जो इमेज सबसे ज्यादा शेयर की जा रही है, उसमें से एक है मां अपनी बच्चों के साथ नजर आ रही हैं. फोटो के एक हिस्से पर पुराना समय जैसे 2000 और दूसरे साइड पर आज का समय यानी 2026 लिखा है, जिसके साथ कैप्शन दिया गया है Happy Mother’s Day Maa. यह ट्रेंड न सिर्फ पुरानी यादों को ताजा कर रहा है, बल्कि AI की मदद से इसे एक बेहद मॉडर्न और स्टाइलिश लुक भी दे रहा है.

AI से कैसे बनाएं अपनी वायरल फोटो?

अगर आप भी अपनी मां के लिए इस तरह की जादुई फोटो बनाना चाहते हैं, तो आप इन आसान से स्टेप्स को फॉलो कर सकते हैं-

इसके लिए सबसे पहले ChatGPT या फिर दूसरा AI प्लेटफॉर्म ओपन करें. अब आपके पास जो पुरानी फोटो है, उसे अपलोड करें और विस्तार से इमेज प्रॉम्ट के बारे में एआई को बताएं.

अब AI को बताएं कि आप एक Then and Now पोर्ट्रेट बनाना चाह रहे हैं जिसका स्टाइल सॉफ्ट एस्थेटिक हो.

प्रॉम्प्ट में लिखें कि आपको मैचिंग आउटफिट्स, वार्म बेज बैकग्राउंड, केक टेबल सेटअप और चेहरे पर इमोशनल भाव चाहिए.

फोटो पर साल लिखने के लिए AI को 2000 और 2026 जैसा कमांड दें.

इमेज जेनरेट होने के बाद, आप इंस्टाग्राम के इन-बिल्ट टूल्स या किसी फोटो एडिटिंग ऐप का इस्तेमाल करके इसे फाइनल टच दे सकते हैं.

अब इसे एक इमोशनल गाने के साथ इंस्टाग्राम रील या स्टोरी के रूप में पोस्ट करें.

AI बनाएगा मदर्स डे को और खास

सोशल मीडिया का यह ट्रेंड इस बात का सबूत है कि टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल सिर्फ काम के लिए नहीं, बल्कि रिश्तों को खास बनाने के लिए भी किया जा सकता है. पुरानी यादों और AI क्रिएटिविटी के इस मिश्रण ने मदर्स डे के जश्न को और भी यादगार बना दिया है.

तो देर किस बात की? इस मदर्स डे, तकनीक का सहारा लें और अपनी मां के चेहरे पर मुस्कान लाने के लिए अपनी डिजिटल यादें तैयार करें.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे इस ट्रेंड को लेकर टेक एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि AI आधारित फोटो जनरेशन टूल्स अब सोशल मीडिया कंटेंट का बड़ा हिस्सा बन चुके हैं. ऐसे ट्रेंड्स दिखाते हैं कि कैसे AI लोगों की क्रिएटिविटी को नया रूप दे रहा है.

हालांकि कुछ लोगों का यह भी मानना है कि यूजर्स को अपनी रियल इमेज और डेटा को AI टूल्स में अपलोड करते समय सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए.

ये रहा प्रॉम्ट

1. "A vertical split-screen photograph capturing a heartwarming 'Then vs Now' transformation for Mother's Day. The left panel shows a scanned, slightly grainy analog photo from the year 2000, featuring a young mother in a simple saree sitting on a sofa, holding her toddler daughter and son on her lap, all laughing warmly. Text overlay at the top left says '2000'. The right panel shows the exact same family recreated in 2026. The mother is older but radiant, wearing a sophisticated linen saree, sitting on a modern sofa in a well-lit living room. Her now-adult children are posed in the same embrace on her lap (now cramped but joyful), all smiling warmly at the camera. The adult daughter wears a matching suit, and the son a matching kurta. Text overlay at the top right says '2026'. Text across the bottom center in stylish font reads: 'Happy Mother's Day Maa - 26 Years Later'. Soft, aesthetic lighting, nostalgic yet sharp, capturing deep affection.

2. Create a viral Instagram-style ‘Then vs Now’ family portrait for Mother’s Day 2026. Left side shows faded vintage family photo from early 2000s, right side shows the same family recreated in modern cinematic style. Soft aesthetic lighting, emotional smiles, matching cream-colored outfits, roses and cake setup, realistic Indian faces, ultra HD, emotional and nostalgic mood.

(ये भी पढ़ेंः Apple लवर्स के लिए शानदार मौका: iPhone-iPad पर मिल रहा बंपर डिस्काउंट, जानिए डिटेल्स)

3. A beautiful, photo-realistic triptych (three-panel image) celebrating generations of motherly love, styled for the 'Then vs Now' social media trend. The first panel (left) shows a black and white photo from the 1990s: a young girl with her mother (the grandmother). The second panel (middle) shows a colored photo from 2008: that same girl (now an adult) holding her newborn daughter. The third panel (right) is a professional, warm-toned photograph from 2026: The grandmother, her daughter (now a mother), and the now-grown granddaughter (age 18) all standing together in a scenic outdoor garden, smiling genuinely at the camera. They are all wearing matching teal outfits. Text overlay above the final photo says: 'Gen 1 | Gen 2 | Gen 3'. Text across the entire image bottom reads: 'Love Never Changes. 1995-2026. Happy Mother's Day!'. Soft, ethereal lighting, capturing a deeply sentimental journey.

4. Generate an emotional Mother’s Day AI portrait of an Indian family in ‘Time Travel’ style. Show old childhood memory from 2000 beside a modern 2026 recreation. Mother sitting in center with grown-up children around her, flowers, warm studio aesthetics, soft shadows, elegant traditional outfits, realistic skin tones, Instagram viral reel style, high quality portrait photography.

(ये भी पढ़ेंः आज से Instagram पर प्राइवेट चैट करना बंद कर दें, Meta ने पहले ही कर दिया सावधान)