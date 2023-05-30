30 हजार रुपये का है बजट? आ गया Motorola का गजब Smartphone, फीचर्स देते हैं महंगे फोन्स को मात
30 हजार रुपये का है बजट? आ गया Motorola का गजब Smartphone, फीचर्स देते हैं महंगे फोन्स को मात

Motorola Edge 40: फोन में 144Hz OLED डिस्प्ले, 50-मेगापिक्सल का डुअल कैमरा और 68W चार्जिंग स्पीड है. आइए जानते हैं Motorola Edge 40 की कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Motorola Edge 40 Sale Starts In India: Motorola ने भारत में अपना Motorola Edge 40 को लॉन्च कर दिया है, जो डाइमेंसिटी 8020 चिपसेट द्वारा संचालित देश का पहला फोन है. फोन के डिजाइन और फीचर्स को खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है. फोन में 144Hz OLED डिस्प्ले, 50-मेगापिक्सल का डुअल कैमरा और 68W चार्जिंग स्पीड है. आइए जानते हैं Motorola Edge 40 की कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स...

