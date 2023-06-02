Samsung के लिए काल बनकर आया Motorola का Flip Phone! देखकर लोग बोले- ओह हो... आ आह...
Samsung के लिए काल बनकर आया Motorola का Flip Phone! देखकर लोग बोले- ओह हो... आ आह...

अब मोटोरोला फ्लिप फोन Motorola Razr 40 लेकर आया है, जो दमदार फीचर्स के साथ आता है. कीमत के मामले में भी यह आगे निकलता दिख रहा है. 50 हजार से कम में कंपनी ने इस फ्लिप फोन को पेश किया है.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

Samsung ने फ्लिप फोन लाकर मार्केट में धमाल मचा डाला था. लेकिन इसके पीछे-पीछे कई कंपनियां आ गईं और उन्होंने भी अपने फ्लिप फोन्स को पेश किया. अब मोटोरोला फ्लिप फोन Motorola Razr 40 लेकर आया है, जो दमदार फीचर्स के साथ आता है. कीमत के मामले में भी यह आगे निकलता दिख रहा है. 50 हजार से कम में कंपनी ने इस फ्लिप फोन को पेश किया है. यह फोन मिड-रेंज स्पेसिफिकेशन पैक करता है. आइए जानते हैं Motorola Razr 40 की कीमत और फीचर्स...

