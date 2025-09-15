महिलाओं के दिलों-दिमाग पर छाया Retro Saree ट्रेंड, एक क्लिक में बन सकते हैं 90s की हिरोइन; जानिए कैसे

Create Vintage Saree Look On Gemini: हर जगह 3D AI Figurine के वायरल होने के बाद अब विंटेज साड़ी एआई एडिट्स काफी ट्रेंड कर रहा है. इसका क्रेज लोगों में बढ़ता जा रहा है. एआई की मदद से बनाई गई फोटो बॉलिवुड की 80-90s की फिल्मों के पोस्टर्स की वाइब देती है. इन यूनिक फोटोज को गूगल के जेमिनी के Nano Banana टूल और ChatGPT प्रॉम्प्ट का यूज करके बनाई जा रही है. राज कपूर की फिल्मों जैसी पोल्का डॉट्स साड़ी, ग्रेन फ्रेम में काली साड़ी या फिर हवा में उड़ता पीली साड़ी का पल्लू, एआई के जरिए तस्वीरों को रेट्रो लुक में चेंज कर सकते हैं. ऐसी शानदार फोटो क्रिएट करने के लिए ये आसान स्टेप्स फॉलो करें.

यह भी पढ़े: जिस देश में TV देखने पर दी जाती है सजा-ए-मौत, उसने ChatGPT को बनाया हथियार, हिला डाला पूरा साउथ कोरिया

विंटेज साड़ी एआई एडिट्स ट्रेंड के लिए स्टेप्स

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. इन यूनिक लुक को क्रिएट करने के लिए Google अकाउंट से Gemini या फिर ChatGPT लॉगिन करें.

2. अब Gemini में 'Try Image Editing' पर टैप करें.

3. AI एडिटिंग के लिए Banana Create Images आइकन को सर्च करें.

4. इसके बाद अपनी पसंदीदा तस्वीर को अपलोड करें. ध्यान रखें कि फोटो में आपका चेहरा सही से दिख रहा हो.

5. किसी भी एक वायरल प्रॉम्प्ट को बस कॉपी-पेस्ट करें. आप चाहें तो एक नया प्रॉम्प्ट या टेक्स्ट भी दे सकते हैं.

6. कुछ ही देर में आपकी फोटो एक बॉलिवुड रेट्रो लुक में बदल जाएगी और इंस्टाग्राम पर ढेरों लाइक बटोरने के लिए पोस्ट कर सकते हैं.

ये वायरल प्रॉम्प्ट को कॉपी-पेस्ट करें

खूबसूरत ब्लैक साड़ी के लिए यह प्रॉम्प्ट यूज करें

'Convert this person into a retro vintage grainy but bright image, black party-wear saree, 90s film aesthetic. She is standing against a solid, deep wall with dramatic shadows and contrast, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere. The environment feels windy and romanticised. Lighting is warm, with golden sunset tones evoking golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured. Her expression is moody, calm, yet subtly happy and introspective.'

यह भी पढ़े: 55 इंच Smart TV खरीदने का सुनहरा मौका, Samsung से लेकर Sony तक दे रहें बंपर डिस्काउंट

वाइट साड़ी लुक के लिए यह प्रॉम्प्ट इस्तेमाल करें

'Create a 4K HD realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka dot saree with blouse for the reference image. Keep the facial features and smile the same. Small pink flower tucked behind her ear, soft, serene expression, warm light from the right casting a cinematic profile shadow. Pure vintage diva energy.'