Nothing Phone (2) में मिलेगी ऐसी चीज जो Apple नहीं दे पाया iPhone 14 Pro Max में
topStories1hindi1711887
Hindi Newsटेक

Nothing Phone (2) में मिलेगी ऐसी चीज जो Apple नहीं दे पाया iPhone 14 Pro Max में

लोगों को Nothing Phone (2) का बेसबरी से इंतजार है. खबर है कि फोन जुलाई में लॉन्च कर दिया जाएगा. कंपनी के सीईओ कार्ल पेई ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान घोषणा की. इसके अलावा बातों-बातों में Nothing Phone (2) की बैटरी साइज का भी खुलासा किया है. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Trending Photos

Nothing Phone (2) में मिलेगी ऐसी चीज जो Apple नहीं दे पाया iPhone 14 Pro Max में

Nothing इस साल अपना नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने वाला है, जिसका फैन्स को काफी इंतजार है. पिछले साल जब Nothing Phone (1) लॉन्च किया था तो इस फोन ने धमाल मचा डाला था. फोन ने काफी हलचल पैदा की. अब लोगों को Nothing Phone (2) का बेसबरी से इंतजार है. खबर है कि फोन जुलाई में लॉन्च कर दिया जाएगा. कंपनी के सीईओ कार्ल पेई ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान घोषणा की.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Kennedy
Kennedy: जब Rahul Bhatt की वैनिटी में पहुंचे अनुराग, बोले-‘सब गड़बड़ हो रहा है'