ये है चलता-फिरता Powerhouse, बिना बिजली के पूरे घर को करेगा जगमग; जानिए कीमत

Fossibot ने एक पोर्टेबल पावर स्टेशन को पेश किया है, जो दमदार डिजाइन में आता है, इसका नाम Fossibot F3600 है. यह छोटा सा डिवाइस कई धमाकेदार फीचर्स के साथ आता है. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में....

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

गर्मियों में सबसे ज्यादा बिजली जाने की समस्या होती है. इस दौरान इंवर्टर और पोर्टेबल पावर स्टेशन काफी काम आते हैं. Fossibot ने एक पोर्टेबल पावर स्टेशन को पेश किया है, जो दमदार डिजाइन में आता है, इसका नाम Fossibot F3600 है. यह मॉडल F2400 सोलर जनरेटर का अपग्रेड है जिसे पिछले साल लॉन्च किया गया था. यह छोटा सा डिवाइस कई धमाकेदार फीचर्स के साथ आता है. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में....

