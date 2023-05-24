20 बल्ब जितनी रोशनी फेंकती है ये Solar लाइट, महज 199 रुपये में खरीद सकते हैं ग्राहक
topStories1hindi1709759
Hindi Newsटेक

20 बल्ब जितनी रोशनी फेंकती है ये Solar लाइट, महज 199 रुपये में खरीद सकते हैं ग्राहक

Solar Light: सोलर लाइट आपने बहुत देखी होंगी लेकिन ये सोलर लाइट पूरी तरह से ऑटोमैटिक है और इसे कभी भी बिजली की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती है. 

Written By  Vineet Singh|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

Trending Photos

20 बल्ब जितनी रोशनी फेंकती है ये Solar लाइट, महज 199 रुपये में खरीद सकते हैं ग्राहक

Automatic Solar Light: अगर आप अपने घर की छत पर लाइटिंग लगाने के बारे में विचार कर रहे हैं, और आप चाहते हैं कि लाइटिंग की वजह से बिजली का बिल भी ना बढ़े तो आपको अब परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है क्योंकि बेहद ही किफायती कीमत में अब एक खास सोलर लाइट मार्केट में आ चुकी है जो जोरदार रौशनी तो देती ही है, साथ ही साथ ये लाइट बिजली का बिल भी कम करने में आपकी मदद करती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव