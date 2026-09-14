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  • /80 का दौर छोड़िए... अब आया 70s का फैशन! ChatGPT के ये AI प्रॉम्ट्स इस्तेमाल करें और देखें कमाल का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन!

80 का दौर छोड़िए... अब आया 70s का फैशन! ChatGPT के ये AI प्रॉम्ट्स इस्तेमाल करें और देखें कमाल का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन!

क्या आप अपनी तस्वीरों को 1970 के दशक जैसा रेट्रो और विंटेज लुक देना चाहते हैं? ChatGPT के इन 10 आसान और असरदार AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स की मदद से आप अपनी फोटो के चेहरे को बिना बदले उसमें warm tones, 70s बॉलीवुड स्टाइल, डिस्को वाइब और पुराना एनालॉग फिल्म लुक जोड़ सकते हैं.

Written ByMohit Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
80 का दौर छोड़िए... अब आया 70s का फैशन! ChatGPT के ये AI प्रॉम्ट्स इस्तेमाल करें और देखें कमाल का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन!
Image Credit: AI Generated Image

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Mohit Chaturvedi

Mohit Chaturvedi

मोहित चतुर्वेदी डिजिटल न्यूज मीडिया में 15 से अधिक वर्षों का एक्सपीरियंस रखने वाले एक वरिष्ठ टेक जर्नलिस्ट हैं, जो वर्तमान में Zee News में असिस्टेंट न्यूज एडिटर के रूप में टेक्नोलॉजी सेक्शन का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं. स्मार्टफोन रिव्यू, गैजेट एनालिसिस, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) और साइबर सुरक्षा में गहरी विशेषज्ञता रखने वाले मोहित ने Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo और Xiaomi जैसे टॉप ब्रांड्स के फ्लैगशिप डिवाइसों का गहन और निष्पक्ष इन-डेप्थ रिव्यू किया है. अंतरराष्ट्रीय टेक इवेंट्स की ऑन-ग्राउंड रिपोर्टिंग का लंबा अनुभव रखने वाले मोहित ने लंदन में 'Nothing Phone' और आयरलैंड के बेलफास्ट में 'Realme' के ग्लोबल लॉन्च इवेंट्स को कवर किया है, और इससे पहले वे NDTV, आजतक और दैनिक भास्कर जैसे देश के सबसे प्रतिष्ठित मीडिया संस्थानों में टेक जर्नलिज्म और डिजिटल कंटेंट स्ट्रेटेजी में अहम भूमिकाएं निभा चुके हैं. जटिल तकनीकी बारीकियों को बेहद आसान भाषा में डिकोड करने के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले मोहित से सीधे Mohit.chaturvedi@zeemedia.com पर ईमेल के जरिए या उनके एक्स और इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल्स पर कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है.

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