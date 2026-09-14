/80 का दौर छोड़िए... अब आया 70s का फैशन! ChatGPT के ये AI प्रॉम्ट्स इस्तेमाल करें और देखें कमाल का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन!

10. असली पुराना फिल्म रील लुक (Authentic Aged Film Look)

ऐसा लुक जिससे लगे कि आपकी फोटो किसी 50 साल पुराने कैमरे से ली गई थी और अब जाकर मिली है:

"Make this photo look as though it was shot on a 1970s analogue film camera and stored for decades. Preserve the original person's identity, face and composition. Add authentic film grain, warm colour shifts, faded blacks, subtle dust and scratches, gentle softness and natural exposure imperfections. Keep the result photorealistic rather than cartoonish."