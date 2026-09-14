/80 का दौर छोड़िए... अब आया 70s का फैशन! ChatGPT के ये AI प्रॉम्ट्स इस्तेमाल करें और देखें कमाल का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन!

आजकल सोशल मीडिया पर पुराना दौर यानी 1970 का दशक फिर से ट्रेंड कर रहा है. इंस्टाग्राम रील्स हो या फोटो फीड, हर जगह लोगों को वार्म फिल्म टोन्स, हल्की सी ग्रेन वाली विंटेज फोटोज, बेलबॉटम पैंट्स और पुराने स्टाइल के पोर्ट्रेट्स खूब पसंद आ रहे हैं. अगर आप भी अपनी आज की तस्वीरों को 70 के दशक जैसा रेट्रो लुक देना चाहते हैं, तो इसके लिए आपको किसी टाइम मशीन की जरूरत नहीं है. ChatGPT और AI टूल्स की मदद से आप घर बैठे अपनी साधारण फोटो को 1970 की क्लासिक विंटेज इमेज में बदल सकते हैं.
जब भी आप ChatGPT या किसी AI टूल को अपनी फोटो बदलने के लिए कमांड देते हैं, तो सबसे जरूरी बात यह होती है कि आपका चेहरा और पहचान बदलनी नहीं चाहिए. आपको AI को बहुत साफ शब्दों में बताना होता है कि आपके चेहरे के नैन-नक्श और ओरिजिनल पहचान वैसी ही रहे, बस फोटो का बैकग्राउंड, कपड़े, रंग और लाइटिंग 1970 के दौर जैसी हो जाए.
1. क्लासिक 70s पोर्ट्रेट (Classic 70s Portrait)
अगर आपको 70 के दशक की साधारण लेकिन एलिगेंट फोटो चाहिए, तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट इस्तेमाल करें:
"Transform this photo into a realistic 1970s portrait. Keep my face, identity and facial features unchanged. Add warm vintage colours, subtle film grain, slightly faded tones, soft studio lighting and the look of an analogue film photograph from the 1970s."
2. 70s का बॉलीवुड स्टाइल लुक (Bollywood-Inspired 70s Look)
अगर आपको अपनी फोटो में पुराने भारतीय सिनेमा का ग्लैमर्स और ड्रामा चाहिए, तो यह कमांड दें:
"Turn this photo into a glamorous 1970s Bollywood-style portrait. Preserve my identity and facial features. Give the image warm film colours, analogue grain, dramatic studio lighting, vintage clothing, retro hair styling and the visual character of classic Indian cinema photography."
3. 70 के दशक की स्ट्रीट फोटोग्राफी (70s Street Photography)
अगर आप फोटो को किसी पुरानी शहर की सड़क या विंटेज स्ट्रीट का लुक देना चाहते हैं:
"Reimagine this photo as authentic 1970s street photography. Keep the person recognisable and preserve their face. Add period-appropriate clothing, an old urban street setting, muted warm colours, natural lighting, analogue film grain, slight softness and realistic imperfections associated with vintage film cameras."
4. विंटेज फैमिली एल्बम वाला लुक (Vintage Family Album)
जैसे हमारे घर के पुराने एल्बम में रखी तस्वीरें होती हैं, वैसा लुक पाने के लिए:
"Make this image look like a photograph from a family album from the 1970s. Preserve the people and their identities. Use slightly faded colours, warm highlights, visible film grain, soft focus, natural indoor lighting and subtle signs of ageing while keeping the photograph realistic."
5. 70s फैशन मैगजीन कवर (70s Fashion Magazine)
अगर आपको किसी रेट्रो फैशन मैगजीन के मॉडल जैसा दिखना है:
"Transform this photo into a high-fashion editorial photograph from the 1970s. Keep my facial identity intact. Add authentic 70s fashion, bold patterns, flared silhouettes, retro hairstyles, warm studio lighting, analogue film grain and slightly faded magazine-print colours."
6. पुराने पोलरॉइड कैमरे का जादू (Polaroid-Style Retro Photo)
इंस्टेंट कैमरे से खिंची पुरानी फोटो वाला फील पाने के लिए यह प्रॉम्प्ट सबसे बेस्ट है:
"Convert this photo into a vintage 1970s instant-camera photograph. Preserve my face and identity. Add soft focus, warm tones, subtle colour shifts, analogue grain, slightly imperfect exposure and the nostalgic look of an old instant photograph."
7. 70s डिस्को एस्थेटिक (70s Disco Aesthetic)
अगर आपको फोटो में डिस्को लाइट, चमकीले कपड़े और पार्टी वाली वाइब चाहिए:
"Give this photo a glamorous 1970s disco aesthetic. Keep my face and identity unchanged. Add colourful disco lighting, reflective highlights, retro clothing, period-accurate hair, analogue film grain and warm vintage tones while maintaining a realistic photographic appearance."
8. रेट्रो वेडिंग फोटोग्राफी (Retro Wedding Photograph)
शादी या कपल फोटो को पुराना विंटेज लुक देने के लिए यह कमांड इस्तेमाल करें:
"Turn this image into an authentic 1970s wedding photograph. Preserve the people's identities and facial features. Add vintage clothing and styling, warm faded colours, analogue film grain, slightly soft focus and natural photographic imperfections typical of wedding photography from that era."
9. 70 के दशक की ट्रैवल फोटो (70s Travel Photograph)
पुराने जमाने में घूमने गए किसी टूरिस्ट जैसा लुक पाने के लिए:
"Transform this photo into a candid travel photograph taken in the 1970s. Keep the subject's identity unchanged. Add period-appropriate clothing, a vintage travel setting, warm sunlight, faded analogue colours, film grain, slight motion blur and realistic imperfections."
10. असली पुराना फिल्म रील लुक (Authentic Aged Film Look)
ऐसा लुक जिससे लगे कि आपकी फोटो किसी 50 साल पुराने कैमरे से ली गई थी और अब जाकर मिली है:
"Make this photo look as though it was shot on a 1970s analogue film camera and stored for decades. Preserve the original person's identity, face and composition. Add authentic film grain, warm colour shifts, faded blacks, subtle dust and scratches, gentle softness and natural exposure imperfections. Keep the result photorealistic rather than cartoonish."
आज का यूथ लगातार कुछ नया और क्रिएटिव ट्राय करना चाहता है. डिजिटल दुनिया में जहां हर फोटो बहुत ज्यादा शार्प और फिल्टर वाली दिखती है, वहीं 70s का यह एनालॉग और ग्रेन वाला लुक आंखों को एक सुकून और अलग अहसास देता है. तो देर किस बात की, अपनी किसी भी फोटो को उठाइए, ChatGPT में इनमें से अपना मनपसंद प्रॉम्प्ट डालिए और अपनी सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल को एक क्लासी रेट्रो टच दीजिए.
AI टूल्स का इस्तेमाल करके फोटो को एडिट करना बहुत मजेदार और आसान है, लेकिन अपनी पर्सनल फोटोज किसी भी AI प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपलोड करते समय थोड़ी सावधानी बरतना बहुत जरूरी है. जब आप अपनी तस्वीरें AI सर्वर पर भेजते हैं, तो प्राइवेसी से जुड़ी कुछ अहम बातें हमेशा दिमाग में रखनी चाहिए:
डेटा ट्रेनिंग और प्राइवेसी का खतरा: कई AI प्लेटफॉर्म्स यूज़र्स द्वारा अपलोड की गई तस्वीरों और डेटा का इस्तेमाल अपने AI मॉडल को ट्रेन करने के लिए करते हैं. इसका मतलब है कि आपकी फोटो उनके डेटाबेस में सेव हो सकती है.
फोटो क्रॉप और एडिट करके अपलोड करें: अगर आप फोटो अपलोड कर ही रहे हैं, तो कोशिश करें कि फोटो में कोई पर्सनल इंफॉर्मेशन न हो. फोटो को क्रॉप कर लें ताकि बैकग्राउंड में दिख रहा आपका घर, गाड़ी का नंबर, या कोई आईडी कार्ड जैसी पर्सनल जानकारी छिप जाए.
पर्सनल नाम या सेंसिटिव डेटा न भेजें: इमेज के साथ प्रॉम्प्ट लिखते समय कभी भी अपना पूरा नाम, पता या कोई प्राइवेट डिटेल न लिखें.