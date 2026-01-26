Republic Day 2026: सोशल मीडिया पर क्रिएटिव अंदाज में दिखाएं देशभक्ति! AI से मिनटों में बनाएं तिरंगे वाली फोटो, ये रहे Prompts

26 जनवरी 2026 को पूरा देश 77वां गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है. ऐसे खास मौके पर हर कोई अपने WhatsApp या Instagram पर कुछ तिरंगे की तस्वीरें, देशभक्ति वाले स्टेटस और खास पोस्ट करना चाहता होगा. ऐसे में अब आपको गूगल से तस्वीरें डाउनलोड करके स्टेटस पर लगाने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है. अब आप अपनी फोटो से जबरदस्त स्टेटस बना सकते हैं. आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस यानी AI की मदद से अब यह काम बेहद आसान हो गया है. इसके लिए आपको ज्यादा कुछ नहीं सिर्फ अपनी पसंद के प्रॉम्प्ट्स को कॉपी-पेस्ट करना होगा. इससे आप अपनी फोटो में तिरंगा, देशभक्ति वाला बैकग्राउंड और शानदार लाइटिंग जोड़कर एकदम अलग तस्वीर बना सकते हैं. ऐसी तस्वीरों के लिए आपको Gemini AI पर अपनी फोटो अपलोड कर, नीच दिए गए प्रॉम्प्ट्स डालने होंगे.

हाथ में तिरंगा लिए पोर्ट्रेट

सबसे ज्यादा पसंद की जाने वाली स्टाइल है हाथ में तिरंगा लिए खड़े होने वाली फोटो. इसमें ऐसा लुक दिया जाता है जैसे आप खुले आसमान के नीचे गर्व से झंडा थामे खड़े हों. ऐसी इमेज तैयार करने के लिए आप Gemini AI पर अपलोड करें और फिर "Hyper-realistic portrait of the SAME MAN/WOMAN holding the Indian national flag on a flagpole with his right hand, standing confidently. Face must remain 100% identical to uploaded photo with same expression and emotion. Wearing white shirt with rolled sleeves and blue denim jeans. Outdoor open sky background, soft clouds, warm morning sunlight. Flag moving naturally with wind. Real DSLR depth of field, natural color grading, realistic skin pores, true lighting, no CGI look, no plastic skin, cinematic realism not poster style, ultra-clear focus, ar 4:5." डाल दें.

अशोक स्तंभ के साथ फोटो के लिए प्रॉम्प्ट

आप चाहें तो अपनी तस्वीर के पीछे देश से जुड़े किसी भव्य स्मारक जैसा दृश्य भी जोड़ सकते हैं. इससे फोटो में गंभीरता और सम्मान का भाव आता है. हल्की रोशनी और साफ आसमान फोटो को और बेहतर बनाते हैं. इसके लिए आप Gemini AI पर अपनी फोटो अपलोड करें और फिर 'A powerful, ultra-realistic portrait of a confident Indian woman/man standing in front of the Ashoka Pillar emblem, wearing a fitted white kurti. The Indian tricolor flag is draped over his shoulders like a shawl, with the flag wrapping naturally around his body and resting over one shoulder. His hands are calmly folded in front, and his head is tilted slightly upwards, as if in deep prayer or expressing gratitude to God, ar 4:6.' पेस्ट कर दें.

सलामी देते हुए तस्वीर के लिए प्रॉम्प्ट

देशभक्ति दिखाने का एक और तरीका है सलामी देते हुए फोटो बनवाना. इसमें आप सीधे खड़े दिखते हैं और पीछे लहराता तिरंगा नजर आता है. यह स्टाइल सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल फोटो के लिए काफी पसंद किया जाता है. इसके लिए आप Gemini AI पर अपनी फोटो अपलोड करें और फिर 'Convert the uploaded image of the man into a hyper-realistic studio photograph. The person’s face must remain exactly the same as in the original image. Reimagine the pose with the subject standing tall and giving a respectful salute with the right hand. Dress him in a crisp white kurta with a saffron Nehru jacket for a formal patriotic appearance. Set the background as a minimal studio inspired by Republic Day, with soft tricolour light streaks and a large Indian flag gently waving in the background. Use natural, directional lighting with a cinematic, slightly grainy film texture and a calm, proud atmosphere. Add a subtle quote at the bottom of the frame: ‘77 Years of the Republic — Unity in Diversity' यह प्रॉम्ट पेस्ट कर दें.

क्लोज-अप फेस लुक के लिए प्रॉम्प्ट

अगर आप ज्यादा थोड़ा और शानदार फोटो चाहते हैं, जिसमें आपके चेहरे का क्लोज-अप स्टाइल हो. तो इसके लिए आप Gemini AI पर अपनी फोटो अपलोड करें और फिर 'A young Indian woman/man with the exact same facial features as the woman in the provided image, including her wavy dark hair and bindi. She is proudly saluting with a confident smile, looking upward with hope and pride. She is wearing a trendy white denim jacket and white jeans. In the background, a large Indian national flag is waving in the wind against a soft, natural outdoor setting with a cloudy sky and a blurred distant crowd. Cinematic lighting, photorealistic style, ar 4:6.'प्रॉम्ट पेस्ट कर दें.

बैकग्राउंड में तिरंगा और आगे शान से बढ़ते हुए लुक के लिए प्रॉम्प्ट

अगर आपको ऐसा स्टेटस चाहिए जिसमें आत्मविश्वास दिखे, तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट सही है. इसक लिए आप Gemini AI पर अपनी फोटो अपलोड करें और फिर 'Convert the uploaded image of the man into a hyper-realistic studio photograph, ensuring the face remains exactly as in the original image. Reimagine the pose with the subject walking forward confidently, looking slightly upward, symbolising progress and leadership. Dress him in a charcoal grey suit with a tricolour lapel pin for a contemporary patriotic look. Set the background as a dramatic studio scene with soft mist, tricolour light beams, and a large Indian flag emerging in the distance. Use cinematic lighting with a slightly desaturated, grainy film aesthetic and a powerful, inspirational mood. Add the quote at the bottom: ‘77 Years Strong — Marching Towards a Better India' प्रॉम्ट पेस्ट कर दें.

