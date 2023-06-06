Samsung Galaxy F54: आ गया दो दिन तक चलने वाला 5G फोन, फीचर्स जानकर डोल उठेगा दिल
Samsung Galaxy F54: आ गया दो दिन तक चलने वाला 5G फोन, फीचर्स जानकर डोल उठेगा दिल

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Samsung ने धमाकेदार फीचर्स से लैस Galaxy F54 5G को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है, जिसकी कीमत 30 हजार रुपये से कम है. फोन में आपको जबरदस्त कैमरा, तगड़ी बैटरी और शानदार परफॉर्मेंस मिलती है. आइए जानते हैं Samsung Galaxy F54 5G की कीमत और फीचर्स...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launched In India: Samsung Galaxy F54 को 30 हजार रुपये से कम में भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया गया है. यह एक ऑलराउंडर फोन है, जिसमें आपको जबरदस्त कैमरा, तगड़ी बैटरी और शानदार परफॉर्मेंस मिलती है. इसके अलावा फोन में 6.7-इंच का डिस्प्ले, एक मिड-रेंज Exynos चिप, फास्ट चार्जिंग का भी सपोर्ट मिलता है. आइए जानते हैं Samsung Galaxy F54 5G की कीमत और फीचर्स...

