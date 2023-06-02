LG और Sony के लिए सिर दर्द बनकर आया Samsung का धमाकेदार TV! जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स
Samsung ने 2022 में QD-OLED पैनल के साथ टीवी जारी करके OLED टीवी सेगमेंट में फिर से प्रवेश किया. दूसरी पीढ़ी के मॉडल, S90C और S95C इस साल की शुरुआत में जारी किए गए थे.

Smart TV मार्केट में सोनी, एलजी और सैमसंग जैसी कंपनियों का दबदबा है. सैमसंग की NEO सीरीज लॉन्च होने के बाद LG ने भी कई टीवी को पेश किया है. अब फिर सैमसंग नई टीवी रेंज के साथ मार्केट में उतर गया है. कंपनी ने 2022 में QD-OLED पैनल के साथ टीवी जारी करके OLED टीवी सेगमेंट में फिर से प्रवेश किया. दूसरी पीढ़ी के मॉडल, S90C और S95C इस साल की शुरुआत में जारी किए गए थे.

