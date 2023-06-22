कूलर चलाते समय बंद कर देना चाहिए पंखा? 99% लोग कर देते हैं ये गलती
कूलर चलाते समय बंद कर देना चाहिए पंखा? 99% लोग कर देते हैं ये गलती

गर्मी में कूलर लोगों को राहत दे रहा है. ज्यादातर लोगों के दिमाग में सवाल आता है कि कूलर के साथ पंखा चालू किया जाए या नहीं. आइए बताते हैं...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

कूलर चलाते समय बंद कर देना चाहिए पंखा? 99% लोग कर देते हैं ये गलती

Should Fan Turned Off While Running Cooler: जब गर्मी बढ़ती है और थोड़ी सी बारिश हो जाती है, तो हवा में नमी आने लगती है और उमस बढ़ती है. इस तरह के मौसम में, हमारे शरीर पर थोड़ी देर भी इधर-उधर घुमने पर पसीना टपकने लगता है. कूलर का काम होता है गर्मी को कम करना और अपनी ठंडी-ठंडी हवा से घर और कमरे को ठंडा रखना. इस तरीके से कूलर हमें राहत देता है और सुनहरी गर्मी को शांत करता है. कई बार हम देखते हैं कि कूलर से वही ठंडक नहीं मिलती है जैसी हम चाहते हैं. इसके पीछे कई कारण हो सकते हैं जो कूलर को कमरे को ठंडा नहीं करने में बाधा देते हैं.

