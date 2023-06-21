Google ने ढूंढ निकाले खतरनाक Apps! कहीं आपने तो नहीं किया डाउनलोड; यहां देखें List
Google ने ढूंढ निकाले खतरनाक Apps! कहीं आपने तो नहीं किया डाउनलोड; यहां देखें List

Google play Store: कुछ खतरनाक ऐप्स गूगल की सुरक्षा मेकेनिज्म को बाइपास करके गूगल प्ले स्टोर में प्रवेश कर जाते हैं और यूजर्स द्वारा डाउनलोड किए जाते हैं. इस तरह के मैलवेयर ऐप्स मोबाइल डिवाइस में प्रवेश करके बैंकिंग फ्रॉड को बढ़ावा देते हैं.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:18 AM IST

Google ने ढूंढ निकाले खतरनाक Apps! कहीं आपने तो नहीं किया डाउनलोड; यहां देखें List

Malicious Apps on Google play Store: गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर कई खतरनाक ऐप्स उपलब्ध हैं जो उपयोगकर्ताओं की सुरक्षा को हानि पहुंचा सकते हैं. गूगल प्ले स्टोर आमतौर पर सुरक्षित ऐप स्टोर के रूप में जाना जाता है, लेकिन कुछ खतरनाक ऐप्स गूगल की सुरक्षा मेकेनिज्म को बाइपास करके गूगल प्ले स्टोर में प्रवेश कर जाते हैं और यूजर्स द्वारा डाउनलोड किए जाते हैं. इस तरह के मैलवेयर ऐप्स मोबाइल डिवाइस में प्रवेश करके बैंकिंग फ्रॉड को बढ़ावा देते हैं.

