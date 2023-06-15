Tablet Under Rs 15000: आ गया धमाकेदार फीचर्स वाला स्टाइलिश टैबलेट, कूट-कूटकर भरे हैं फीचर्स
Teclast T50 Pro में 11-इंच की स्क्रीन, 2k डिस्प्ले और कई धमाकेदार फीचर्स मिलते हैं. ब्रांड ने वैश्विक ग्राहकों के लिए Teclast T50 Pro टैबलेट लॉन्च किया है. T50 Pro में T50 का अपडेटेड वर्जन है. आइए जानते हैं Teclast T50 Pro की कीमत और फीचर्स...

 

चीनी कंपनी Teclast ने चीन में T50 2023 एडीशन को लॉन्च कर दिया है, जिसमें 11-इंच की स्क्रीन, 2k डिस्प्ले और कई धमाकेदार फीचर्स मिलते हैं. ब्रांड ने वैश्विक ग्राहकों के लिए Teclast T50 Pro टैबलेट लॉन्च किया है. T50 Pro में T50 का अपडेटेड वर्जन है. आइए जानते हैं Teclast T50 Pro की कीमत और फीचर्स...

