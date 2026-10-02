/Gandhi Jayanti 2026: ChatGPT और Gemini से बनाएं HD विशेज इमेजेस, ये रहे 10 कमाल के AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स जिन्हें देखते ही सब पूछेंगे कैसे बनाया

2. इंस्पिरेशनल मैसेज पोस्टर

"Inspirational greeting: Design a premium Gandhi Jayanti 2026 wishes poster with a realistic portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, a glowing charkha motif and subtle saffron, white and green elements, peaceful atmosphere, elegant typography reading 'May the values of truth, peace and non-violence guide us', 4K HD, Instagram-ready."