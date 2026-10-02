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  • /Gandhi Jayanti 2026: ChatGPT और Gemini से बनाएं HD विशेज इमेजेस, ये रहे 10 कमाल के AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स जिन्हें देखते ही सब पूछेंगे कैसे बनाया

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: ChatGPT और Gemini से बनाएं HD विशेज इमेजेस, ये रहे 10 कमाल के AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स जिन्हें देखते ही सब पूछेंगे कैसे बनाया

Gandhi Jayanti 2026 पर वॉट्सएप, इंस्टाग्राम और फेसबुक के लिए HD इमेजेस बनाना अब बेहद आसान है. ChatGPT, Gemini और अन्य AI टूल्स का यूज करके गांधी जयंती के 4K विशेज पोस्टर और स्टेटस जनरेट करें. जानिए बेस्ट AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स और आसान तरीका.

Written ByMohit Chaturvedi
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 07:13 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 07:13 AM IST
Gandhi Jayanti 2026: ChatGPT और Gemini से बनाएं HD विशेज इमेजेस, ये रहे 10 कमाल के AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स जिन्हें देखते ही सब पूछेंगे कैसे बनाया
Image Credit: Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Wishes

About the Author

Mohit Chaturvedi

Mohit Chaturvedi

मोहित चतुर्वेदी डिजिटल न्यूज मीडिया में 15 से अधिक वर्षों का एक्सपीरियंस रखने वाले एक वरिष्ठ टेक जर्नलिस्ट हैं, जो वर्तमान में Zee News में असिस्टेंट न्यूज एडिटर के रूप में टेक्नोलॉजी सेक्शन का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं. स्मार्टफोन रिव्यू, गैजेट एनालिसिस, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) और साइबर सुरक्षा में गहरी विशेषज्ञता रखने वाले मोहित ने Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo और Xiaomi जैसे टॉप ब्रांड्स के फ्लैगशिप डिवाइसों का गहन और निष्पक्ष इन-डेप्थ रिव्यू किया है. अंतरराष्ट्रीय टेक इवेंट्स की ऑन-ग्राउंड रिपोर्टिंग का लंबा अनुभव रखने वाले मोहित ने लंदन में 'Nothing Phone' और आयरलैंड के बेलफास्ट में 'Realme' के ग्लोबल लॉन्च इवेंट्स को कवर किया है, और इससे पहले वे NDTV, आजतक और दैनिक भास्कर जैसे देश के सबसे प्रतिष्ठित मीडिया संस्थानों में टेक जर्नलिज्म और डिजिटल कंटेंट स्ट्रेटेजी में अहम भूमिकाएं निभा चुके हैं. जटिल तकनीकी बारीकियों को बेहद आसान भाषा में डिकोड करने के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले मोहित से सीधे Mohit.chaturvedi@zeemedia.com पर ईमेल के जरिए या उनके एक्स और इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल्स पर कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है.

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