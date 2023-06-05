कम बिजली में जबरदस्त हवा देते हैं ये Remote वाले Fans! गर्मियां आते ही आधी हुई कीमत; देखें List
कम बिजली में जबरदस्त हवा देते हैं ये Remote वाले Fans! गर्मियां आते ही आधी हुई कीमत; देखें List

Ceiling Fan with Remote Control: रिमोट वाले फैन्स का भी क्रेज बढ़ता जा रहा है. सीजन आते ही इन फैन्स की कीमत अचानक कम हो गई है. आइए जानते हैं टॉप लिस्ट में कौन से फैन्स शामिल हैं...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

गर्मियां आते ही पंखों की सेल बढ़ जाती है. मार्केट में कई ऐसे फैन्स आ चुके हैं, जो कम बिजली खपत में तेज हवा देते हैं. रिमोट वाले फैन्स का भी क्रेज बढ़ता जा रहा है. कई बड़ी कंपनियां रिमोट कंट्रोल वाले फैन्स लॉन्च कर चुकी है. पुराने फैन्स के मुकाबले ये कम बिजली में जबरदस्त हवा देते हैं और कई यूनिक फीचर्स के साथ यह आते हैं. सीजन आते ही इन फैन्स की कीमत अचानक कम हो गई है. आइए जानते हैं टॉप लिस्ट में कौन से फैन्स शामिल हैं...

