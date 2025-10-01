Gemini का कमाल! बस ये प्रॉम्प्ट डालें और पाएं ड्रीम कार के साथ फोटो, जानें स्टेप-बाय-स्टेप प्रोसेस

AI Photo With Dream Car: अक्सर लोगों का सपना होता है कि अपनी ड्रीम कार के साथ शानदार सी फोटो हो. लेकिन ज्यादातर कारें इतनी महंगी होती हैं कि आम आदमी के लिए उन्हें खरीदना बेहद मुश्किल होता है. फिर भी मन में इच्छा तो होती ही है कि अपनी पसंदीदा कार के साथ सेल्फी हो.

आपको बता दें कि टेक्नोलॉजी के चलते अब यह काम बेहद आसान हो गया है. आपको बस Google Gemini के Nano Banana फीचर का यूज करना है. इसकी मदद से फटाफटा आपकी फोटो ड्रीम कार के साथ बनकर तैयार हो जाती है. चलिए जानते हैं ऐसे 6 बेहद आसान प्रॉम्प्ट...

Google Gemini से बनवाएं ड्रीम कार के साथ फोटो

गूगल जेमिनी के नैनो बनाना फीचर का इस्तेमाल करने के लिए यूजर्स को https://aistudio.google.com/models/gemini-2-5-flash-image पर जाना होगा. इसके बाद आपको Get Started के ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करना है. अब यहां अपनी पसंदीदा फोटो अपलोड करें. नीचे बताए गे प्रॉम्प्ट को कॉपी पेस्ट करके डालें और आपकी तस्वीर बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी.

Lamborghini Urus के साथ बनाए फोटो

Generate my photo an overhead high-angle 3:4 full-body shot of a man lying relaxed on the hood of a red Lamborghini Urus in a dim basement garage. Wearing a crisp white open-collar shirt, brown trousers, polished black shoes, and a leather strap watch. Tattoo visible on the forearm. Soft sunbeam lighting with natural reflections on the car, cinematic warm colour grading, shallow depth of field, creamy bokeh, hyper-realistic 8K detail, billionaire vibe.

Tesla Model S के लिए डालें यह प्रॉम्प्ट

Make my photo into a low-angle shot of a man getting out of a sleek black Tesla Model S in front of a futuristic skyscraper at night. He's wearing a sharp tailored suit, futuristic lighting reflecting off the car's body, subtle rain on the pavement, sci-fi noir aesthetic, highly detailed, professional urban photography.

Ford Mustang के साथ ऐसे तैयार करें फोटो

Transform a mid-shot of a man leaning casually against a vintage dark blue Ford Mustang, parked on a cobblestone street in a historic European city. He's wearing a denim jacket, white t-shirt, and faded jeans. Evening light, subtle streetlamp glow, slight lens flare, photorealistic, classic film aesthetic, vibrant city blur in the background.

Land Rover Defender के साथ बनेगी शानदार तस्वीर

Create a wide shot of a man standing proudly beside a rugged silver Land Rover Defender, high on a dusty desert trail at sunrise. He's dressed in tactical outdoor gear, sunglasses, and hiking boots. Golden hour light, long shadows, vast open landscape, cinematic and adventurous feel, 4K detail.

कार गैराज में काम करते हुए बनेगी फोटो

Produce a detailed portrait-style shot of a man in a Mechanic's jumpsuit, wiping grease from his hands, standing in a well-lit workshop next to a partially disassembled race car. Tools and car parts visible in the background, sharp focus on the man and car, industrial lighting, gritty and realistic, documentary photography style.

Volkswagen Beetle के लिए डालें ये प्रॉम्प्ट

Depict a man with a relaxed posture, sitting on the driver's side door frame of an open-top classic orange Volkswagen Beetle, parked on a sandy beach at midday. He's wearing board shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, and flip-flops. Bright natural sunlight, ocean waves in the background, tropical trees, cheerful and vibrant, holiday vibe.