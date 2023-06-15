Paytm ने किया बड़ा खेल! अब कभी फेल नहीं होगा UPI Payment, क्रेडिट कार्ड से भी होगा भुगतान
topStories1hindi1738822
Hindi Newsटेक

Paytm ने किया बड़ा खेल! अब कभी फेल नहीं होगा UPI Payment, क्रेडिट कार्ड से भी होगा भुगतान

यूपीआई लाइट और अब पेटीएम यूपीआई एसडीके के साथ, कंपनी अब उपभोक्ताओं और व्यापारियों के फेल-प्रूफ यूपीआई भुगतानों के अपने दो तरफा इकोसिस्टम की पेशकश कर रही है.

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Trending Photos

Paytm ने किया बड़ा खेल! अब कभी फेल नहीं होगा UPI Payment, क्रेडिट कार्ड से भी होगा भुगतान

Paytm की मालिक वन97 कम्युनिकेशंस लिमिटेड (ओसीएल) अपने व्यापारियों के लिए पेटीएम यूपीआई सॉफ्टवेयर डेवलपमेंट किट (एसडीके) लेकर आई. एक गेम-चेंजिंग उत्पाद, जो त्वरित गति से यूपीआई भुगतान को सक्षम बनाता है, जो कभी विफल नहीं होता है. यूपीआई लाइट और अब पेटीएम यूपीआई एसडीके के साथ, कंपनी अब उपभोक्ताओं और व्यापारियों के फेल-प्रूफ यूपीआई भुगतानों के अपने दो तरफा इकोसिस्टम की पेशकश कर रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023