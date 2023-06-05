iPhone की बत्ती गुल करने आया Nokia का Waterproof Smartphone, फीचर्स ने बनाया दीवाना
iPhone की बत्ती गुल करने आया Nokia का Waterproof Smartphone, फीचर्स ने बनाया दीवाना

Nokia ने यूके में लॉन्च करने के बाद अब यूएस में Nokia XR21 को लॉन्च किया है. फोन IP69K रेटिंग, डिस्प्ले पर गोरिल्ला ग्लास विक्टस प्रोटेक्शन और MIL-STD-810H सर्टिफिकेशन लाता है. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

आज कल वॉटरप्रूफ स्मार्टफोन काफी ट्रेंड में हैं. लगभग हर कंपनी के फोन्स IP रेटिंग के साथ आ रहे हैं. Apple के iPhones सबसे मजबूत माने जाते हैं. कई मामले आ चुके हैं, जहां आईफोन पानी में जीवित रहने में सफल रहा. एक समय था जब नोकिया के फोन्स को सबसे मजबूत माना जाता था. लेकिन अब नोकिया फिर ऐसे फोन्स ला रहा है. कंपनी ने यूके में लॉन्च करने के बाद अब यूएस में Nokia XR21 को लॉन्च किया है. फोन IP69K रेटिंग, डिस्प्ले पर गोरिल्ला ग्लास विक्टस प्रोटेक्शन और MIL-STD-810H सर्टिफिकेशन लाता है. आइए जानते हैं डिटेल में...

