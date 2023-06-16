WhatsApp लाया धमाल मचा देने वाला फीचर! Missed Call के लिए लाया नया बटन; जानिए कैसे करें यूज
topStories1hindi1739706
Hindi Newsटेक

WhatsApp लाया धमाल मचा देने वाला फीचर! Missed Call के लिए लाया नया बटन; जानिए कैसे करें यूज

WhatsApp जल्द ही मिस्ड कॉल के लिए एक नई कॉल-बैक सर्विस की शुरुआत करने जा रहा है. यह फीचर विंडोज प्लेटफॉर्म पर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा, ताकि आप आसानी से अपने मिस्ड कॉल्स का पता लगा सकें और उन्हें वापस कॉल कर सकें. 

Written By  Mohit Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:43 AM IST

Trending Photos

WhatsApp लाया धमाल मचा देने वाला फीचर! Missed Call के लिए लाया नया बटन; जानिए कैसे करें यूज

WhatsApp यूजर्स के लिए एक बढ़िया खबर है! कंपनी जल्द ही मिस्ड कॉल के लिए एक नई कॉल-बैक सर्विस की शुरुआत करने जा रही है. यह फीचर विंडोज प्लेटफॉर्म पर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा, ताकि आप आसानी से अपने मिस्ड कॉल्स का पता लगा सकें और उन्हें वापस कॉल कर सकें. इस नई कॉल-बैक सर्विस का उपयोग करने के लिए, आपको माइक्रोसॉफ्ट स्टोर पर जाकर WhatsApp के नवीनतम बीटा वर्जन को डाउनलोड करना होगा. अगर आप एक WhatsApp यूजर हैं, तो इस नई कॉल-बैक सर्विस का उपयोग करने का नवीनतम बीटा वर्जन डाउनलोड करके इसका आनंद ले सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल