Aditya Singh Rajput की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट हुई रिजर्व, एक्टर की मां ने कहा- 'बेटे की छवि ना खराब करें'

Aditya Singh Rajput Postmortem: स्प्लिट्सविला 9 फेम एक्टर आदित्य सिंह राजपूत की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आ गई है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, पुलिस का कहना है कि एक्टर की रिपोर्ट को डॉक्टर्स ने रिजर्व कर दिया है. साथ ही दिवंगत एक्टर की मां ने लोगों से खास अपील भी की है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Aditya Singh Rajput Death Reason: 22 मई को अपने मुंबई के घर में मृत पाए गए  पॉपुलर एक्टर और मॉडल आदित्य सिंह राजपूत की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आ गई है. एक्टर की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट को डाक्टर्स ने सुरक्षित रख लिया है, और आदित्य सिंह राजपूत का विसरा फॉरेंसिक टेस्ट के लिए भेज दिया गया है. स्प्लिट्सविला 9 फेम दिवंगत 32 वर्षीय एक्टर आदित्य सिंह राजपूत की मां ने लोगों से खास तौर पर अपील करते हुए कहा है कि 'बिना किसी दावे को वैरिफाई किए, उनके बेटे और परिवार का नाम बदनाम ना किया जाए...'

