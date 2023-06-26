Ankita Lokhande on Casting Couch: कमरे में अकेली थीं अंकिता, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Ankita Lokhande on Casting Couch: कमरे में अकेली थीं अंकिता, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!

Ankita Lokhande Interview: टीवी की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस अंकिता लोखंडे ने हाल ही में अपने कास्टिंग काउच एक्सपीरियंस को शेयर किया जो उन्हें 19 साल की उम्र में फेस करना पड़ा था.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande Latest News: अंकिता लोखंडे आज जहां टीवी का बड़ा चेहरा हैं तो वहीं फिल्मों में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं वो भी इंडस्ट्री के बड़े स्टार्स के साथ. भले ही अंकिता किसी शो में ना नजर आ रही हों लेकिन खबरों में वो आज भी बनी रहती हैं. हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने अपने करियर के दौरान कास्टिंग काउच जैसे बुरे अनुभव को शेयर किया जो उन्होंने 19 साल की उम्र में ही फेस कर लिया था. 

