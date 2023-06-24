Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: पाखी ने रखी कपाड़िया हाउस में फेयरवेल पार्टी, क्या अमेरिका जाने से पहले शामिल होगी अनुपमा ?
topStories1hindi1752063
अनुपमा जल्द ही अमेरीका शिफ्ट होने वाली है, उसके जाने से पहले पाखी कपाड़िया मेंशन में उसके लिए एक विदाई पार्टी रखेगी. ऐसे में देखना होगा कि क्या माया के होते हुए अनुपमा इस पार्टी में शामिल होगी या नहीं ?  

 

Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: स्टार प्लस का नंबर 1 शो अनुपमा अपने लगातार ट्विस्ट और टर्न के लिए मशहूर है. इस शो में दर्शको को हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा देखने को मिलता है. अनुपमा शो इस हफ्ते भी टॉप पर रहा है और सोशल मीडिया पर भी लगातार ट्रेंड कर रहा है. पिछले एपिसोड में देखा गया था कि डिंपी, समर और पाखी कपाड़िया हाउस में रहने के लिए आ जाते है वहीं दूसरी तरफ अनुपमा और नकुल के बीच डांस का मुकाबला होता है जिसमें अनुपमा के पैरों में चोट लग जाती है और वो घायल हो जाती है.

