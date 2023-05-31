Anupamaa Spoiler: फिर घुमाई अनुपमा की कहानी, अनु-अनुज ने मिलकर लगाई जलकुक्कड़ों की क्लास!
Anupamaa Spoiler: फिर घुमाई अनुपमा की कहानी, अनु-अनुज ने मिलकर लगाई जलकुक्कड़ों की क्लास!

Anupamaa Written Episode: अनुपमा के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में एक बड़ा ट्वीस्ट आने वाला है. अनु-अनुज (Anuj-Anupamaa) मिलकर माया, बरखा और वनराज की क्लास लगाते हुए नजर आने वाले हैं.

Anupamaa Upcoming Episode: अनुपमा सीरियल की कहानी एक बार फिर घुमती हुई दिखाई देने वाली है. अनुज-अनुपमा साथ रात बिताने के बाद के बाद शाह हाऊस लौट आए हैं और एक बार फिर अपनी आंखों के सामने माया-वनराज का तमाशा देखते हैं. माया के ड्रामेबाजी के बाद आखिरकार अनुपमा का गुस्सा फूट ही पड़ता है. अनुज भी इस बार माया की ड्रामेबाजी चुपचाप नहीं देखता है और अनु को सपोर्ट करते हुए वनराज-माया के तमाशे पर ताला लगाता है. अनुज-अनुपमा को एक बार फिर मुठ्ठी बंद होता देख माया,बरखा और वनराज के तो होश ही उड़ जाते हैं. 

