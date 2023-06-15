Anupama की इस एक्ट्रेस ने खूब सुनी लोगों की खरी-खोटी, इस एक बात से हुईं हद से ज्यादा परेशान!
topStories1hindi1738639
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Anupama की इस एक्ट्रेस ने खूब सुनी लोगों की खरी-खोटी, इस एक बात से हुईं हद से ज्यादा परेशान!

Madalsa Sharma Anupamaa: अनुपमा की काव्या यानी मदालसा शर्मा ने अपने किरदार को लेकर लोगों की खूब खरी खोटी सुनी है. एक्ट्रेस ने हाल में एक इंटरव्यू में बताया कि उन्हें लोग अनुपमा की लाइफ में मुश्किलें खड़ी करने के लिए कोसते थे...!

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

Anupama की इस एक्ट्रेस ने खूब सुनी लोगों की खरी-खोटी, इस एक बात से हुईं हद से ज्यादा परेशान!

Madalsa Sharma on Trolling: अनुपमा सीरियल (Anupama Serial) में काव्या का किरदार निभाकर घर-घर में पहचान बनाने वालीं मदालसा शर्मा (Madalsa Sharma) ने हाल ही में ऑनलाइन हेट और ट्रोलिंग पर बात की है. एक्ट्रेस ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया है कि उन्हें  काव्या के किरदार के लिए लोगों से प्यार और मार दोनों मिली हैं. मदालसा शर्मा का कहना है कि यह सब इंडस्ट्री में काम करने का हिस्सा हैं, आप इंडस्ट्री में आ सकते हैं, एक्टर भी बन सकते हैं...लेकिन आपके साथ ऐसे लोग हमेशा होंगे जो आपको पीछे खींचने की कोशिश करेंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bharti Singh
तूफान में घूमने निकला गोला, Bharti Singh harsh और Limbachiyaa की अधर में अटकी जान