Anupamaa: हमसे का भूल हुई, जो ये सजा हमका मिली....ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग, हो गई ऐसी गलती शो के बायकॉट की उठी मांग
Anupamaa: हमसे का भूल हुई, जो ये सजा हमका मिली....ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग, हो गई ऐसी गलती शो के बायकॉट की उठी मांग

Anupamaa Serial: अनुपमा से ऐसी क्या भूल हो गई कि सोशल मीडिया पर लोग करने लगे हैं बायकॉट की मांग...अब तक सभी के चहेता शो क्यों हर किसी के निशाने पर आ गया है?

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Anupamaa: हमसे का भूल हुई, जो ये सजा हमका मिली....ट्विटर पर भड़के लोग, हो गई ऐसी गलती शो के बायकॉट की उठी मांग

Boycott Anupamaa: अगर इस वक्ट टीवी पर कोई सबसे बड़ा और फेमस शो है तो वो है अनुपमा जिसने टीआरपी की रेस में सभी को पछाड़कर रख दिया है. लेकिन इसी रेस को जीतने के चक्कर में मेकर्स से हो गई बड़ी गलती और अब भड़के यूजर्स ने कर डाली है अनुपमा शो के बायकॉट की मांग. ना सिर्फ गलती बल्कि यूजर्स ने शो के मेकर्स पर भारतीय सभ्यता के साथ खिलवाड़ी करने का आरोप भी लगा दिया है. 

