Anupamaa: लो अब अनुपमा देगी अनुज को तलाक! 'नई बहू' दिखाएगी पाखी को घर से बाहर का रास्ता

Anupama Written Episode: अनुपमा के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में एक बार फिर से नया ड्रामा देखने को मिलेगा. अनुपमा अपने सपनों के लिए प्यार को कुर्बान करने का फैसला ले बैठेगी. 

Jun 17, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Anupama Spoiler: अनुपमा सीरियल की कहानी एक बार फिर पलटी खाने वाली है. जी हां...अनुपमा (Anupama Serial) जो अब तक अपने सपने फैमिली के लिए कुर्बान करती आई थी. वह माया के ड्रामे के बाद अनुज को छोड़ने का फैसला ले बैठेगी. अनुपमा अमेरिका जाने का सपना खोने के डर से अनुज को तलाक लेने का फैसला ले लेगी. अनुपमा (Anupama Rupali Ganguly) का यह कदम सिर्फ अनुज (Gaurav Khanna) को धक्का नहीं पहुंचाएगा बल्कि शाह परिवार के साथ-साथ कपाड़िया मेंशन में भी तूफान ला देगा. 

