Anupamaa: बड़ा मकसद लेकर आई हैं मालती देवी! यूं ही नहीं सौंपा गुरुकुल, अनुपमा-अनुज की जिंदगी में बनेंगी नई विलेन?
Anupamaa: बड़ा मकसद लेकर आई हैं मालती देवी! यूं ही नहीं सौंपा गुरुकुल, अनुपमा-अनुज की जिंदगी में बनेंगी नई विलेन?

Anupama Spoiler: अनुपमा सीरियल (Anupama Serial) के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में जहां एक तरफ अपनी पत्नी अनु का डांस देख अनुज का प्यार नहीं थमेगा. वहीं दूसरी तरफ मालती देवी के मन में क्या चल रहा है, उसका खुलासा भी परत-दर-परत होगा.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:55 AM IST

Anupamaa Upcoming Episode: अनुपमा सीरियल में एक बार फिर से कहानी बड़ा मोड़ लेती दिखाई देने वाली है. मालती देवी ने अनुपमा (Anupama) को अपना गुरुकुल का उत्तराधिकारी तो बना लिया है लेकिन यूं ही नहीं उन्होंने अनुपमा को यह जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है. इसके पीछे मालती देवी का कोई ना कोई मकसद तो छिपा ही है. मालती देवी के मकसद के साथ-साथ अनुज (Guarav Khanna) का प्यार भी अनुपमा (Rupali Ganguly) के लिए अपकमिंग एपिसोड में देखने को मिलने वाला है. 

