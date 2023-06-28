Anupama New Twist: माया का चैप्टर होगा कुछ ऐसा बंद, डिंपल के साथ-साथ अनुपमा के सपनों पर फिरेगा पानी...?
topStories1hindi1757566
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Anupama New Twist: माया का चैप्टर होगा कुछ ऐसा बंद, डिंपल के साथ-साथ अनुपमा के सपनों पर फिरेगा पानी...?

Anupamaa New Updates: अनुपमा सीरियल की कहानी एक बार फिर से पलटने वाली है. माया का चैप्टर एक भयंकर एक्सीडेंट के बाद बंद होने वाला है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Anupama New Twist: माया का चैप्टर होगा कुछ ऐसा बंद, डिंपल के साथ-साथ अनुपमा के सपनों पर फिरेगा पानी...?

Anupamaa Serial Written Updates: अनुपमा सीरियल में माया का चैप्टर खूब सारा बवाल मचाने के बाद अब बंद होने वाला है. जी हां...ऐसी रिपोर्ट्स सामने आई हैं कि अनुपमा (Anupama Upcoming Twist) सीरियल के अपकमिंग ट्वीस्ट में माया या छवि पांडे का रोल खत्म हो जाएगा. माया का चैप्टर खत्म करने के लिए मेकर्स ने भी एक प्लान तैयार कर लिया है. कहा जा रहा है कि माया का एक भयंकर एक्सीडेंट दिखाया जाएगा, जिसके बाद बाद उसकी मौत हो जाएगी. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Rajya sabha election
गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? 3 में से 1 उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा तय!
Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni संग वेकेशन पर Sussanne khan, बिकिनी पहन करती दिखीं इन्जॉय