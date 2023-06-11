Anupamaa: अनुपमा के सपनों की उड़ान में रोड़ा बनेगा अब ये शख्स, मालती देवी को पहुंचा भड़काने!
Anupamaa: अनुपमा के सपनों की उड़ान में रोड़ा बनेगा अब ये शख्स, मालती देवी को पहुंचा भड़काने!

Anupamaa Written Updates: अनुपमा के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में एक तरफ नकुल पूरी कोशिश करते हुए मालती देवी को भड़काएगा. तो वहीं अनुपमा अपने सपनों की उड़ान भरने की तैयारी करती नजर आएगी. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Anupama Spoiler Alert: अनुपमा सीरियल (Anupama Serial) में समर की शादी होते ही अनु अपने अमेरिका जाने की तैयारियों में जुटती नजर आएगी. तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ नकुल जो खुद को मालती देवी का उत्तराधिकारी समझकर बैठा था वह जलन के मारे बावला होता दिखाई देगा. नकुल बिल्कुल भी नहीं चाहेगा कि अनुपमा उसकी जगह छीने और गुरुकुल की जिम्मेदारी संभाले. ऐसे में नकुल जाकर मालती देवी को अनुपमा के खिलाफ भड़काने की पूरी कोशिश करता दिखेगा. 

