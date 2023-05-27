Anupamaa: उठा राज से पर्दा...! इस कारण नहीं हो सका अनुज-अनुपमा का मिलन, खुली 'माया' की पोल
Anupamaa: उठा राज से पर्दा...! इस कारण नहीं हो सका अनुज-अनुपमा का मिलन, खुली 'माया' की पोल

Anupama Written Episode: अनुपमा के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में अनुज पूरा सच बताएगा. अनुज का सच जानने के बाद अनुपमा ऐसा फैसला लेगी जो हर किसी को हिलाकर रख देगा.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Anupamaa: उठा राज से पर्दा...! इस कारण नहीं हो सका अनुज-अनुपमा का मिलन, खुली 'माया' की पोल

Anupamaa Upcoming Episode: अनुपमा (Anupama Serial) के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में अनुज एक बार फिर आकर अपनी पत्नी यानी अनु से बात करने की कोशिश करेगा. अनुज उस सच को अनुपमा के सामने रखेगा, जिसके कारण वह उससे मिलने नहीं आ सका. अनुपमा के अपकमिंग एपिसोड की कहानी वहां से शुरू होगी जब अनु-अनुज मंदिर में खड़े होंगे और दोनों के बीच एक इमोशनल सीन होगा. अनुज अपनी पत्नी के पैरों में गिरकर माफी मांगता हुआ कहेगा कि वह अपनी अनु और भगवान जी के सामने कभी झूठ नहीं बोल सकता है. अनुज अपनी कहानी के साथ-साथ माया की पोल भी खोलेगा...

