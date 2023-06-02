Anupamaa Spoiler: लो जी हो गया अनुपमा-अनुज की लव स्टोरी का 'द एंड'! अब कहानी में नया ट्विस्ट
Anupamaa Written Update: अनुपमा सीरियल में एक बार फिर से नया ड्रामा देखने को मिलने वाला है. अनुपमा के 2 जून के एपिसोड में अनुज खुद अपने मुंह से अनु-अनुज की लव स्टोरी का द एंड बताने वाला है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Anupamaa Today Episode: अनुपमा सीरियल (Anupama Serial) के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में माया के ड्रामा के साथ-साथ अब डिंपल की चालबाजियों से भी पर्दा उठता दिखाई देगा. जहां एक तरफ समर अपनी शादी की खुशियों में बावला हो रहा है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ डिंपल शादी के बाद क्या हाल करने वाली है, उसके बारे में सोचती दिखाई देगी. इसी के साथ अनुपमा (Rupali Ganguly) के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में अनु-अनुज (Gaurav Khanna) की लवस्टोरी के द एंड के बारे में बात होने वाली है. जी हां...#MAAN की लवस्टोरी के द एंड के बारे में अनुज खुद बात करता नजर आने वाला है. 

