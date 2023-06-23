Anupamaa Spoiler: फिर परवान चढ़ा अनुज-अनुपमा का प्यार...! जलन में बावला नकुल पड़ेगा 'अनु' के पैर
topStories1hindi1750415
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Anupamaa Spoiler: फिर परवान चढ़ा अनुज-अनुपमा का प्यार...! जलन में बावला नकुल पड़ेगा 'अनु' के पैर

Anupamaa Serial: अनुपमा सीरियल के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में खूब सारा बवाल एक साथ देखने मिलने वाला है. जहां एक तरफ फिर से अनुज-अनुपमा का प्यार परवान चढ़ता दिखेगा तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ नकुल, अनु के पैर पकड़  माफी मांगता दिखेगा. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Trending Photos

Anupamaa Spoiler: फिर परवान चढ़ा अनुज-अनुपमा का प्यार...! जलन में बावला नकुल पड़ेगा 'अनु' के पैर

Anupamaa Latest Episode: अनुपमा सीरियल (Anupama Serial) में खूब सारे ट्विस्ट एंड टर्न एक साथ देखने को मिलने वाले हैं. जहां एक तरफ अनुपमा अपने अमेरिका जाने के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए अनुज और अपने परिवार को पीछे छोड़ने के लिए तैयार है. वहीं नकुल जो मालती देवी के साथ सालों से है, वह अनुपमा को अपनी जगह लेते हुए नहीं देख पा रहा है. ऐसे में नकुल अनुपमा (Rupali Ganguly) को हराने के लिए कई चालें चल रहा है. लेकिन अपकमिंग एपिसोड में कुछ ऐसा होने वाला है जो नकुल का नजरिया पूरी तरह से बदल देगा...!

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!