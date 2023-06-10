Anupamaa: शाह हाऊस में कदम रखते ही डिंपल के बदले रंग, काव्या को लेकर वनराज ने लिया बड़ा फैसला!
Anupamaa Spoiler: अनुपमा सीरियल के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में एक बार फिर डिंपल के बदलते रंग देखने को मिलेंगे. वहीं काव्या की प्रेग्नेंसी की न्यूज जानने के बाद वनराज एक बड़ा फैसला लेगा. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Anupama Written Episode: अनुपमा के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में खूब सारा ड्रामा और नया ट्वीस्ट देखने को मिलने वाला है. जहां एक तरफ अनुपमा (Anupamaa Serial) अपने अमेरिका जाने का सपना सजों रही है. तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ समर से शादी करने के बाद शाह हाऊस में कदम रखते ही डिंपल अपने असली रंग दिखाने शुरू कर देती है. जी हां...शादी के बाद जब डिंपल का गृह प्रवेश होगा तो पूरा परिवार हंसी-खुशी उसकी आरती उतारकर स्वागत करेगा लेकिन वहीं डिंपल अपने मन में ऐसे ख्याल लेकर शाह हाऊस में कदम रखेगी जो नए बवाल की तरफ इशारा करते हैं. 

