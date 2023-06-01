Anupamaa Spoiler: फूटा वनराज-बरखा का भांडा, माया का असली रंग दिखाएगी अनुपमा की 'बेटी'!
Anupamaa Spoiler: फूटा वनराज-बरखा का भांडा, माया का असली रंग दिखाएगी अनुपमा की 'बेटी'!

Anupamaa Serial: अनुपमा सीरियल (Anupama Upcoming Episode) के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में बरखा-वनराज का भांडा फूटने वाला है. इतना ही नहीं माया के असल रंग से भी पर्दा उठता दिखाई देगा.

Anupamaa Spoiler: फूटा वनराज-बरखा का भांडा, माया का असली रंग दिखाएगी अनुपमा की 'बेटी'!

Anupamaa Written Episode: अनुपमा सीरियल के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में जमकर इमोशनल ड्रामा और बवाल का मिक्स डोज ऑडियंस लको मिलने वाला है. अनुपमा सीरियल (Anupama Serial) के नए एपिसोड में जहां एक तरफ बरखा और वनराज का भांडा फूटेगा, वहीं माया की प्लानिंग-प्लाटिंग पर भी पानी फिरता नजर आएगा. अपकमिंग एपिसोड में बरखा अपने ही बड़ बोलेपन के कारण अनुज (Gaurav Khanna) को सच बता बैठेगी, इतना ही नहीं बरखा खुद ही कह देगी सब कुछ वनराज को भी पता था.

