Avneet Kaur Video: क्रॉप टॉप के साथ जींस पहनकर अवनीत ने मचाया ऐसा गदर, किलर डांस मूव्स देख; दिल खो बैठे फैंस!
Avneet Kaur ने सोशल मीडिया पर डांस करते हुए वीडियो शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस कैमरे के सामने डांस मूव्स करती हुई और परफेक्ट फिगर फ्लॉन्ट करती हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं.

May 26, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

Avneet Kaur Video: टेलीविजन की बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस अवनीत कौर (Avneet Kaur) ने सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस पहले बालों में हेयर कलर करवाती नजर आईं उसके बाद क्रॉप टॉप और जींस पहनकर ऐसा डांस किया है कि वीडियो देखते ही देखते धमाल मचा रहा है. वीडियो में अवनीत की अदाएं और मस्ती फैंस को थिरकने के लिए मजबूर कर रही है.

